While usually quite the hard-nosed character, we see Sylvie struggle with the possibility of coming forward, especially when she knows her husband is set to go into business with Louis. But even so, Sylvie goes public with her allegations.

The pivotal season 4 plot line is one that Leroy-Beaulieu was obviously at the helm of and chatting exclusively to RadioTimes.com about feeling empowered to tell her character's truth, the actress said: "Yeah, because she's from a generation where women didn't come out and talk as much as now as the younger generation."

Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu as Sylvie in Emily in Paris. Stephanie Branchu/Netflix

She explained: "So it was interesting to see how she had to cope with it for years and suppress it so she doesn't feel she's a victim, so she could go on and work.

"But then there's a point where she feels that maybe she has to talk because for other women, it's important to talk, even though and she didn't feel the need to talk for years, which is a very normal thing for that generation, which is also a nice way of saying, I'm not a victim."

Also chatting about how it was to explore her character's more vulnerable side this season, Leroy-Beaulieu said: "Well, I've been exploring that for even last season, and I always like that because she's a villain, but she's not really only... I mean, she's a villain because because she has a story, because she has a wound.

"And that's what I really like about the character. You did the potential for being like a really... The potential of the villain and also the potential of the wounded warrior, which is wonderful."

The new season of Emily in Paris is being split into two parts, with the second half of episodes landing on Netflix in a little under a month. For now, there are some pretty major burning questions and loose ends to tie up after the surprise season 3 finale.

The official synopsis for season 4 reads: "After the dramatic events of Camille and Gabriel’s misbegotten wedding, Emily is reeling: She has strong feelings for two men, but now Gabriel’s expecting a baby with his ex, and Alfie’s worst fears about her and Gabriel have been confirmed.

"Emily and Gabriel's chemistry is undeniable as they work together towards a Michelin star, but two big secrets threaten to undo everything they’ve dreamed of."

