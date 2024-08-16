Miles is set to star in BBC's Mr Loverman opposite the likes of Lennie James and Sharon D Clarke, as well as Ariyon Bakare (His Dark Materials), Tamara Lawrance (Time) and Sharlene Whyte (Sherwood).

Miles was, of course, on our screens as Marlon Pryce in Death in Paradise for a number of years, first making his debut in the hit series in 2021 and having quite the character arc as we followed him into becoming a respected officer.

His exit from the series came as a surprise to many, with scenes earlier this year showing his character's dedication to his sister as she was given the opportunity to move to Jamaica.

More like this

Mr Loverman.

However, it's not the end for his character's policing journey, as JP secured him a job on a different police force. Still, it'll be notably different without his charismatic charm and witty one-liners.

Now, Miles is set to play Daniel Walker, Donna’s (Whyte) son and Carmel (Clarke) and Barrington’s (James) grandson, in Mr Loverman.

The series has been hotly anticipated, especially since it's an adaptation of Bernardine Evaristo's hit novel of the same name.

Read more:

The images themselves show Miles in key art for the show along with his fellow cast mates, as well as a sneak peek at a scene with him and Lawrance, who plays his aunt Maxine.

Dressed in a school uniform, we can assume that Miles is playing someone quite a bit younger than his previous role, but consider our interest piqued!

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

The synopsis for Mr Loverman reads: "Barrington Jedidiah Walker, Barry to his mates, is a 74-year-old, Antiguan born, exuberant Hackney personality, renowned for his dapper taste and fondness for retro suits. Carmel, his wife of 50 years, senses that Barry has been cheating on her with other women.

"Little does she know what’s really going on: a secret, passionate affair with his best friend and soulmate, Morris. Now facing the final chapter of his life, Barry has big choices to make that will force his whole family to question their futures."

The rest of the cast also includes Suzette Llewellyn (EastEnders), Lochlann Ó Mearáin (Joyride), Hopi Grace (Boiling Point), Llewella Gideon (Top Boy), Doreene Blackstock (Sex Education), Kobna Holdbrook-Smith (The Split), Juliet Garricks (Murder, They Hope) and Clint Dyer (Mine) in supporting roles.

Mr Loverman will be released on BBC One and iPlayer later this year.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.