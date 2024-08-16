Jumping on the viral "very demure" TikTok trend, Netflix asked the actor to film something for his final day on set, and he sure delivered.

In the short video, Badgley can be seen manoeuvring some heavy luggage, but is also seen banging angrily against the walls of the iconic glass cube cage his character is known to keep victims in.

Could this be a teaser of what's to come for his character? He then says: "Playing a romantic icon for five seasons, I'm very modest. I'm very mindful."

Production of the fifth and final season of You was announced back in March this year, as Netflix shared an image of Badgley in New York, the location for the latest instalment.

Since then, we've had sneak peeks at some of the new cast members and some very exciting casting announcements that have included Baby Reindeer star Nava Mau, True Blood's Anna Camp, The Handmaid's Tale's Madeline Brewer and Genius's Griffin Matthews.

While a release date has yet to be confirmed for You season 5, with production now having wrapped on the season, we can expect that news to come pretty soon.

Seeing as the fourth season left on a little bit of a loose end, fans are waiting patiently to see whether the protagonist will finally get his comeuppance.

It is, of course, a return of sorts for Joe Goldberg, as the very first season of You unfolded in New York, and there's set to be even more drama and twists as he reckons with newly married life, old habits and some expectantly dark twists.

On the news of the series's renewal, previous You showrunner Sera Gamble said: "As I step back from day-to-day showrunning to focus on new projects, I’m immensely grateful to co-creator and all-around genius Greg Berlanti, Caroline Kepnes, my friends at Berlanti Productions and Alloy Entertainment, and our steadfast partners at Warner Bros and Netflix.

"Making the show alongside our writers, producers, directors, cast and crew has been an honour and ridiculously fun. And I feel lucky to have worked with an artist as gifted and thoughtful as Penn Badgley.

"I’m proud of what we’ve all accomplished and feel privileged to pass the torch. I’m excited to watch and support the You team as they bring Joe Goldberg’s journey to its delightfully twisted conclusion."

