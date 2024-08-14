Other images specifically highlight Bridgerton's Bessie Carter as Nancy Mitford, Zoe Brough as Jessica Mitford, Shannon Watson as Unity Mitford, Orla Hill as Deborah Mitford, James Purefoy as Farve and Anna Chancellor as Muv.

The rest of the cast for the series includes Joanna Vanderham as Diana Mitford, Isobel Jesper Jones as Pam Mitford, Toby Regbo as Tom Mitford, Joshua Sasse as Oswald Mosley, Jamie Blackley as Peter Rodd, James Musgrave as Hamish Erskine, Calam Lynch as Bryan Guinness and Will Attenborough as Joss.

Zoe Brough as Jessica Mitford, Shannon Watson as Unity Mitford and Orla Hill as Debo Miford in Outrageous. UKTV

The official synopsis for the series says: "Outrageous is the story of six aristocratic sisters who refused to play by the rules, their often-scandalous lives making headlines around the world.

"Set against the gathering storm clouds of the 1930s, masked by the decadence, frivolity and lavishness of British high society, Outrageous will bring the full, uncensored story of the Mitford sisters to the screen for the first time - a story of family bonds and betrayals, public scandal, political extremism, love, heartache and even imprisonment.

James Purefoy as Farve in Outrageous. UKTV

"The show explores how and why these women, unwilling to conform, were so ahead of their time - and what drove them to take their very different, complex and often dangerous paths.

"A family saga like no other, this is the Mitfords as they really were: unapologetic, outrageous and utterly human."

Anna Chancellor as Muv in Outrageous. UKTV

When the series was first announced, Carter said in a statement: "I am thrilled and honoured to have the opportunity to bring someone as brilliant as Nancy Mitford to life. She was one piece of a truly fascinating family of remarkable and unique women, and I can't wait to tell their story."

Vanderham added: "I'm thrilled to be bringing to life the extraordinary, glamorous and controversial Diana Mitford.

Bessie Carter as Nancy Mitford in Outrageous. UKTV

"The role brings a new challenge for me as I delve into her character, which was forged in a tumultuous period in British history, the 1930s, and it's undeniable that the political climate she navigated holds a striking relevance to the present day."

Outrageous will air on U&DRAMA and U in 2025.

