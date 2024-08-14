The streamer confirmed the news on its account on Twitter, which has recently been rebranded as X, and has also revealed that Theo James, Kaya Scodelario and Daniel Ings will all be back as their central characters.

Further casting news will be announced in due course, but we would certainly expect stars such as Joely Richardson, Vinnie Jones, Giancarlo Esposito, Ray Winstone and Michael Vu to be back, too.

The first season ended on somewhat of a cliffhanger, with James's Eddie Horniman all-in when it comes to the Glass criminal empire.

Meanwhile, a working relationship seemed to be developing between Esposito's Stanley Johnston and Winstone's Bobby Glass, after the former found himself imprisoned.

Earlier this year, James stressed the difficulties of putting a second season together, saying "it would be a wrangling process with all of us and Guy".

He added: "But also, I think with a show like this, if you're going to do more, you need to come up with a really interesting concept for season 2. Because as much as we enjoyed it and as fun as it was, it needs a narrative drive."

Meanwhile, Alexis Rodney, who played Stevens in the first season, told RadioTimes.com that he hoped his character would be back in season 2, saying: "Who knows what the future holds. Stevens is running free with his Machiavellian ways, up to mischief somewhere. I hope it goes to season two.

"When you look back to really great shows like The Wire, with the magic of writing we can still have those guys, their prison world going on, we can explore that, with young Stevens on the outside, maybe making some visits in you know to handle business. That's the route I want to go because I want to be in it [laughs]."

The Gentlemen season 1 is available to stream on Netflix now.

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.