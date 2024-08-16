Chatting exclusively to RadioTimes.com about what we can expect in the latter half of season 4, and even season 5, Collins revealed: "Well, we're shooting in a fall-winter season, so you're going to get snow, you're going to get Christmas, cosy vibes, and then you get Rome, oppositely."

She continued: "All of this happens in five episodes, so it's going to be a really fun drop. And a lot of things happen in Rome that I'm excited to show everybody.

"I really hope we get to go to another season, so I hope people watch and love it, and I would love to explore more of Italy if we get to.

Lily Collins as Emily in Emily in Paris. Stephanie Branchu/Netflix

"And of course, more crazy work experiences, because the clients that keep coming, they never stop the drama. So I really enjoy that."

So, while we're not entirely sure how Rome slots into things just yet, we could potentially be seeing more of the Italian sunshine in a potential season 5.

While the fifth season is yet to be officially confirmed by Netflix, all signs are indeed pointing to a renewal.

Yesterday, it was hinted at in a big way at the Cannes Film Festival, when Winnie Harlow and Paris Jackson announced that a guest role in Emily in Paris season 5 was being auctioned off.

"One of you is going to leave here tonight with a walk-on role in season 5 of the hit TV show Emily In Paris," Jackson told the crowd, thereby somewhat confirming that a fifth season is potentially in the works.

According to Variety, the pair also mentioned that season 5 would kick off filming in mid-2025.

As of now, viewers will just have to wait and see what becomes of Lily this season as she navigates love triangles, friendships and work - all in the bustling city of Paris.

Speaking more about how her character has been masking her emotions this season, Collins said: "I think, well, she's being more vulnerable with realising that she doesn't have all of her stuff together all the time.

"It's possible to be a strong, independent, work-driven, powerful, authentic person, and at the same time be feeling feelings that make you feel sad and weak and vulnerable.

"And so I think that can be complicated sometimes to someone who doesn't think you can be both things at one time.

"And for Emily, I think she's finally becoming more vulnerable in embracing sadness and leaning into asking for help from other people through that.

"And masking, oh, I don't know what she's what she's masking this season. I think she's really trying to unmask a lot. So I don't know what she's masking."

Emily in Paris season 4 part 1 arrived on Netflix on Thursday 15th August, with part 2 premiering on Thursday 12th September.

