After Gabriel revealed at the end of season 3 that he was in love with Emily, the pair finally get together again during the new run – but according to star Lucas Bravo, fans shouldn't rest on their laurels and assume that all is resolved once and for all.

During an exclusive interview with RadioTimes.com, Bravo was asked how it felt for Gabriel and Emily to end up together, and he responded: "Ends up is a big word. Let's say they're reconnected."

He added: "Yeah, it’s a long season, and so much can happen."

However, Bravo did go on to say that "it felt good to shoot romantic scenes with Lily again", and added that it felt like season 1 all over again.

"It brought me back to that innocent time where I discovered this amazing world," he explained.

"We had so much fun with Lily, playing with what Darren gave us this season. It was so rich and nuanced, and the confrontation we enjoyed very much because we finally addressed some issues.

"I love fighting with Lily. We couldn't get enough. It was fun. We could really feel each other in those scenes, so it was a fun season."

He continued: "From Gabriel's perspective, when I'm in his skin, I love Emily so much that just being in those intimate scenes and the ball, for example, and stuff like that, I'm just vibrating with romance and passion and love, and it feels good.

"I'm just living what I don't have in my private life through the prism of Gabriel's romantic dynamic."

For her part, Emily star Lily Collins said that she enjoyed the experience of being settled with one choice for much of this season, "And not have it just be constantly bopping around for Emily."

She said: "She actually gets to make a choice and see the repercussions of that choice and which direction it goes in, and for at least the first five episodes, you see one side of what happens."

However, as with Bravo, she teased that things might still change in the future.

"The second drop next month, you'll get to see more twists and turns," she said. "But it was fun to get to play around with these characters. And it's not all perfect all the time.

"And I think this season is the season, for me, of vulnerability and being able to finally lean into your choices and also feelings that are uncomfortable.

"And those feelings can be the highest of highs or the lowest of lows, but being OK with those existing at the same time."

Emily in Paris season 4 part 1 is streaming now on Netflix, with part 2 premiering on Thursday 12th September.

