How Emily in Paris season 2 ending sets up season 3

The second season of Emily in Paris landed on Netflix earlier this week, with Lily Collins returning as the titular PR executive living life, embracing European culture and falling in love in the French capital.

Advertisement

If you’ve already managed to binge all 10 episodes of the new sason, you’ll know that it’s full of twists and turns when it comes to Emily’s love life and career – from new romantic interest Alfie (Lucien Laviscount) arriving on the scene to Sylvie (Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu) rubbing her US boss Madeline (Kate Walsh) up the wrong way.

With so many questions and very few answers around that season two cliffhanger, we’ve broken down some of the bigger plot points and how they could set up season three.

Read on for everything you need to know about the biggest moments of season two and what could happen in season three. In the meantime, if you’re a fan of all the tracks that feature throughout the show, check out our guide to the Emily in Paris season two soundtrack.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Thanks for signing up to our drama newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

Will Emily stay with Savoir?

Netflix

In the penultimate episode of season two, Emily’s boss from Chicago, Madeline Wheeler (Kate Walsh), flew over to see how Savoir was doing and found herself clashing with Sylvie (Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu), whose unorthodox methods of conducting business weren’t in-line with the Gilbert Group’s way of doing things.

Sensing she was close to being fired, Sylvie announced after Gregory Elliott Dupree’s fashion show that she was quitting Savoir and taking loyal employees Luc (Bruno Gouery) and Julien (Samuel Arnold) with her, leaving Emily and Madeline to deal with the now staff-less Savoir after losing Pierre Cadault as a client (Jean-Christophe).

The final episode left us all on a major cliffhanger – with Sylvie offering Emily a job at her new PR firm, which would mean she’d be staying in Paris for her job. But with Gabriel back with Camille, does she have a good reason to stay in Paris anymore?

Season three will hopefully open with Emily making her decision and for the sake of the show, let’s hope that she joins Sylvie’s company and stays in Paris.

What will happen with Emily and Gabriel?

Netflix

Emily and Gabriel’s will-they-won’t-they romance went on a real rollercoaster this season, with the pair ultimately deciding to stay friends for Camille’s sake. However, when Emily gets the chance to live in Paris permanently, she runs to Gabriel’s flat to tell him how she feels to find that he’s officially back together with Camille AND she’s moving in with him.

Considering the amount of chemistry and sexual tension between Gabriel and Emily, we’d be surprised if Emily gave up on her romance with the French chef that easily – but with the seemingly-happy couple just one floor away from her, will she be able to stick it in Paris?

Season three is likely to follow Emily as she tries (and probably fails) to get over Gabriel while staying friends with Camille, however we wouldn’t be surprised if they end up together.

Could Emily move to London?

Netflix

Another romantic possibility for Emily in the upcoming season is Alfie (Lucien Laviscount) – her English boyfriend who announced at the end of season two that he was moving back to London.

The couple agreed to continue their relationship long-distance and with London just a Eurostar journey away, season three is almost certainly going to see the PR pro head to the English capital for a trip to visit her beau.

With Emily considering a move out of Paris with the collapse of Savoir and Gabriel now in a committed relationship, perhaps she’ll settle down in the UK for good? As the Gilbert Group is a big multinational company with a subsidiary in Paris, they’re very likely to have offices in London as well.

We guess we’ll have to wait another year for season three to arrive until we get an answer to all of these questions!

Advertisement

Emily in Paris seasons 1-2 are available to stream on Netflix now. Looking for something else to watch? Check out our guide to the best series on Netflix and best movies on Netflix, or visit our TV Guide.