Of course, the plots for each special are still being kept under wraps but we do know that they're airing in November this year and that they'll see the return of Doctor Who legends David Tennant, who will be playing the Fourteenth Doctor, and Catherine Tate, who will reprise her role as Donna Noble.

Acclaimed actor Neil Patrick Harris, who previously worked with Davies on It's a Sin, will feature in the specials alongside Heartstopper's Yasmin Finney as a character named Rose.

In addition, a number of other former stars are set to appear in the specials, including Jacqueline King, Karl Collins, and the late Bernard Cribbins.

Returning showrunner Russell T Davies has teased tidbits from the specials, including an ominous warning about the terrors set to face fan-favourite Donna.

Davies made a comment in reply to a post on the official Doctor Who Instagram account which shared some of the character's highlights from her previous stint on the sci-fi show.

The caption on the post read: "Donna Noble's TARDIS adventures took her all over time and space - what does the future hold?"

"Oh. Terrible things," the showrunner teased, alongside a sad face emoji.

Safe to say Donna's already been through the wringer but just what terrors her future holds remain to be seen...

