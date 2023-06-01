Speaking with a fan in a clip posted to Twitter, Tennant said: "I think it's gonna be... quite unexpected."

As we get closer and closer to Doctor Who 's 60th anniversary episodes later this year, David Tennant has teased what fans can expect from the new adventures, saying they will be "quite unexpected".

When he was then asked whether there would be "lots of surprises, like the old days", Tennant said: "Oh yeah, definitely. Exactly!"

He then added: "I think there's stuff that people do not know is coming. And there's some stuff that people do know is coming." You can watch the full clip below.

As Tennant alludes, there are already a number of things we know to expect going into the specials. We know all three titles, we know that Tennant's Fourteenth Doctor will team up again with Catherine Tate's Donna Noble and we know that guest stars will include Ruth Madeley and Neil Patrick Harris.

Read more:

We also know from the trailer that Beep the Meep and the Wrarth Warriors will both be making an appearance, and that Heartstopper star Yasmin Finney will be playing a new character named Rose.

However, what we don't know is whether any other potential guest stars from Doctor Who's past will be making an appearance - although based on previous comments by Tennant, it appears they will.

Get Doctor Who newsletters direct to your inbox from our award-winning editorial team Sign up for the latest Who news, reviews, interviews and features Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Back in August 2022 Tennant said that set photos which had appeared online "aren’t even close to the whole story", and that he had filmed with "many other people" during his time back on the show.

On whether she could be making a return to the show, Karen Gillan, who played Amy Pond, previously told RadioTimes.com that it is "always nice when people appreciate anything that you've done" and that it's "cool to see that people are still intrigued by Amy Pond and whether she could return".

She then teasingly added: "Maybe, maybe not – I don't know!"

Doctor Who is available to stream on BBC iPlayer with episodes of the classic series also available on BritBox – you can sign up for a 7-day free trial here.

Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Take part in the Screen Test, a project from Radio Times and the Universities of Sussex and Brighton, to explore the role of television and audio in our lives.

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.