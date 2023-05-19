As well as offering fans another glimpse of returning stars David Tennant and Catherine Tate, the short clip revealed that the titles of the three episodes would be The Star Beast, Wild Blue Yonder and The Giggle.

Meanwhile, Neil Patrick Harris also features prominently in the trailer as an enigmatic antagonist – with one memorable scene showing him dancing with Tenant's Doctor.

Read more:

Much of the third special was shot in and around Bristol – and now Twitter account Bristol Mosaic has offered an intriguing behind-the-scenes look at the locations.

The account shared several posts showing stills from the trailer matched up perfectly with the real-life places where they were shot – with Tennant and Harris both featuring prominently.

You can check them out below:

There's still a little while before the 60th anniversary specials are actually broadcast – with the episodes expected to air on BBC One at some point in November – but as more details have trickled through excitement has continued to build.

The BBC previously aired short teasers on Christmas Day and during the Red Nose Day fundraiser, but the latest one contained enough new footage to send fans into a flurry all over again.

Acclaimed actor Harris, who previously worked with Davies on It's a Sin, is also joined in the specials by Heartstopper's Yasmin Finney – who is playing a character intriguingly named Rose.

Get Doctor Who newsletters direct to your inbox from our award-winning editorial team Sign up for the latest Who news, reviews, interviews and features Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Doctor Who is available to stream on BBC iPlayer with episodes of the classic series also available on BritBox – you can sign up for a 7-day free trial here. Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Join us on Thursday, 25th May for Radio Times Talks – Marvel vs. DC: who's the king of superhero cinema?, an epic evening of fan debate featuring a panel of exciting guest speakers – get your free ticket now.

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.