Eurovision 2023 results: Full scoreboard and points
Who's topped the leaderboard in Liverpool?
It's been a long yet hugely entertaining night on BBC One thanks to the Eurovision Song Contest 2023, which took place in the UK this year for the first time since 1998.
Of course, Liverpool was hosting on behalf of Ukraine, which won last year's competition with Kalush Orchestra, but that didn't stop the city from bringing all the Britishness, including a musical cameo from the Princess of Wales to even Peppa Pig popping up.
Tonight saw 26 acts take to the stage, including the UK's Mae Muller, and after several hours of stellar performances, hosts Graham Norton and Hannah Waddingham brought us the results from the juries and the public – and in turns out, the bookies were pretty spot on.
After the jury and public votes were revealed, the top four came down to Sweden entry and 2012 Eurovision champion Loreen, Finland's Käärijä, Israel's Noa Kirel and Italy's Marco Mengoni – but who scored the most points?
While none of the countries came away with nil points, here's a breakdown of the 2023 Eurovision votes:
- Sweden, Loreen – Tattoo – 583
- Finland – Käärijä – Cha Cha Cha – 526
- Israel, Noa Kirel – Unicorn – 362
- Italy – Marco Mengoni – Due Vite – 350
- Norway – Alessandra – Queen of Kings – 268
- Ukraine – TVORCHI – Heart of Steel – 243
- Belgium – Gustaph – Because of You – 182
- Estonia, Alika – Bridges – 168
- Australia – Voyager – Promise – 151
- Czechia – Vesna – My Sister's Crown – 129
- Lithuania, Monika Linkytė – Stay – 127
- Cyprus – Andrew Lambrou – Break a Broken Heart – 126
- Croatia – Let 3 – Mama ŠČ – 123
- Armenia – Brunette – Future Lover – 122
- Austria – Teya & Salena – Who The Hell is Edgar? – 120
- France – La Zarra – Évidemment – 104
- Spain – Blanca Paloma – Eaea – 100
- Moldova – Pasha Parfeni – Soarele si Luna – 96
- Poland – Blanka – Solo – 93
- Switzerland – Remo Forrer – Watergun – 92
- Slovenia – Joker Out – Carpe Diem – 78
- Albania – Albina & Familja Kelmendi – Duje – 76
- Portugal – Mimicat – Ai Coração – 59
- Serbia – Luke Black – Samo Mi Se Spava – 30
- United Kingdom – Mae Muller – I Wrote A Song – 24
- Germany – Lord of the Lost – Blood & Glitter – 18
