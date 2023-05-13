Of course, Liverpool was hosting on behalf of Ukraine, which won last year's competition with Kalush Orchestra, but that didn't stop the city from bringing all the Britishness, including a musical cameo from the Princess of Wales to even Peppa Pig popping up.

It's been a long yet hugely entertaining night on BBC One thanks to the Eurovision Song Contest 2023 , which took place in the UK this year for the first time since 1998.

Tonight saw 26 acts take to the stage, including the UK's Mae Muller, and after several hours of stellar performances, hosts Graham Norton and Hannah Waddingham brought us the results from the juries and the public – and in turns out, the bookies were pretty spot on.

After the jury and public votes were revealed, the top four came down to Sweden entry and 2012 Eurovision champion Loreen, Finland's Käärijä, Israel's Noa Kirel and Italy's Marco Mengoni – but who scored the most points?

While none of the countries came away with nil points, here's a breakdown of the 2023 Eurovision votes:

Sweden, Loreen – Tattoo – 583 Finland – Käärijä – Cha Cha Cha – 526 Israel, Noa Kirel – Unicorn – 362 Italy – Marco Mengoni – Due Vite – 350 Norway – Alessandra – Queen of Kings – 268 Ukraine – TVORCHI – Heart of Steel – 243 Belgium – Gustaph – Because of You – 182 Estonia, Alika – Bridges – 168 Australia – Voyager – Promise – 151 Czechia – Vesna – My Sister's Crown – 129 Lithuania, Monika Linkytė – Stay – 127 Cyprus – Andrew Lambrou – Break a Broken Heart – 126 Croatia – Let 3 – Mama ŠČ – 123 Armenia – Brunette – Future Lover – 122 Austria – Teya & Salena – Who The Hell is Edgar? – 120 France – La Zarra – Évidemment – 104 Spain – Blanca Paloma – Eaea – 100 Moldova – Pasha Parfeni – Soarele si Luna – 96 Poland – Blanka – Solo – 93 Switzerland – Remo Forrer – Watergun – 92 Slovenia – Joker Out – Carpe Diem – 78 Albania – Albina & Familja Kelmendi – Duje – 76 Portugal – Mimicat – Ai Coração – 59 Serbia – Luke Black – Samo Mi Se Spava – 30 United Kingdom – Mae Muller – I Wrote A Song – 24 Germany – Lord of the Lost – Blood & Glitter – 18

