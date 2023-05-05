One person vying for the top spot is Italy’s entrant, Marco Mengoni.

It’s less than three weeks until the grand final of the Eurovision Song Contest 2023 , and fans are already making predictions about who will be crowned this year’s winners.

And while acts from other countries may be nervous about stepping onto the famous stage, Marco’s nerves should be settled - as he has already performed at Eurovision before, coming seventh in the competition 10 years ago.

But can he beat his own record and walk away the 2023 champion?

Here’s everything you need to know about Marco Mengoni.

Who is Italy's Eurovsion 2023 entry Marco Mengoni?

Age: 34

Instagram: @mengonimarcoofficial

Twitter: @mengonimarco

Marco shot to fame in 2009 when he won the Italian version of The X Factor, winning a €300,000 recording contract and being automatically selected as one of the participants to the Sanremo Music Festival 2010.

Going on to win Best Italian Act and Best European Act at the MTV Europe Music Awards the same year, the accomplished musician has achieved chart-topping success in his home country, and has previously collaborated with British artists including Paloma Faith and Tom Walker.

And while many of this year's acts will be taking to the Eurovision stage for the first time, Marco actually represented Italy back in 2013. He finished in seventh place in the competition, which was held that year in Sweden, with his song L'essenziale.

How old is Marco Mengoni?

Marco is 34.

He was born on 25th December 1988.

What has Marco Mengoni said about representing Italy at Eurovision 2023?

Marco has previously said he “can’t wait” to perform in the competition, and described the inspiration behind the song he hopes will steal the show for him.

“It is my never-ending story because it is the story of a relationship between the ratio and the unconscious,” he said. “I am devoting a lot of hours a week to my thoughts with a professional and I am realising that my unconscious gives me more realistic input than everyday life.

“In the song I told this double life: the life of the night and dreams that become more real than the dreams themselves, and the life I live every day. [...] I am a sinner, I am one who makes mistakes.

“There are slaps and you have to go on in life. There are moments of boredom and downsides that are needed like all things: for me, 'Due vite' is this.”

What is Italy's Eurovision 2023 song called?

Italy's 2023 entry into the competition is a song called Due Vite (which translates as 'Two Lives'). It has already reached number 1 in the Italian charts.

Where did Italy come in Eurovision 2022?

Italy came in a respectable sixth place last year, thanks Mahmood and Blanco's rendition of Brividi.

When is Eurovision 2023?

The grand final of Eurovision 2023 will take place on Saturday 13th May, with the semi-finals happening that same week on Tuesday 9th and Thursday 11th May.

A total of 26 acts will be competing to be crowned the winner, including the UK’s own Mae Muller.

If you haven’t managed to get a ticket, don’t worry - as the show will be available to watch on BBC1 and BBC iPlayer.

The Eurovision Song Contest will begin on Tuesday 9th May 2023.

