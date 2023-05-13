The former Duchess of Cambridge featured in Kalush Orchestra 's pre-recorded opening performance, with the royal seen playing the piano in scenes shot at Windsor Castle.

The 2023 Eurovision Song Contest opened tonight with a royally musical cameo as Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, appeared briefly in the final's introduction.

The Princess wasn't the only star to take part in the sequence, with last year's UK entry Sam Ryder and composer Andrew Lloyd Webber also performing alongside Kalush Orchestra's revamped edition of last year's winning song Stefania.

Tonight's Eurovision isn't the first time that the Princess of Wales has played the piano publicly, with the royal taking to the keys for a Together At Christmas concert in Westminster Abbey and performing alongside Tom Walker.

Tonight's final will see 26 acts perform in the hopes of being Eurovision's 2023 champion, with Mae Muller representing the UK with her track I Wrote A Song.

Graham Norton is back on commentary duty with former Bake Off host Mel Giedroyc, while BGT's Alesha Dixon, Ted Lasso star Hannah Waddingham and Ukrainian singer Julia Sanina are the live show's presenters.

Viewers can vote for their winner via the Eurovision app, with more details available on the contest's website.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Meanwhile, the UK's Eurovision result will be presented by Doctor Who's Catherine Tate, who appeared in the latest Doctor Who teaser trailer ahead of Eurovision, revealing the titles of the upcoming three specials.

The Eurovision Song Contest will begin on Tuesday 9th May 2023. Listen to all of last year's Eurovision songs on TIDAL, while the full album of tracks is available on CD and vinyl now.

You can also check out the full list of Eurovision winners and how many times the UK has won Eurovision here. If you're looking for something to watch tonight, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.