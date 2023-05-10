Fans are always fascinated to see who is given the responsibility of revealing which countries the UK will be awarding points to, including the coveted and crucial 12 points.

Catherine Tate will announce the points from the UK at this weekend's Grand Final of the Eurovision Song Contest , it was announced today (Wednesday 10th May).

Recent spokespeople the BBC has put forward include AJ Odudu, Amanda Holden, Nigella Lawson, Mel Giedroyc, Richard Osman and Alex Jones, with Tate now joining that line-up.

"It’s very exciting to be announcing the iconic 'douze points' at Eurovision," she said. "It’s just a foot in the door really as next year I hope to be the UK entrant!"

This year's contest marks the first time that the UK spokesperson will announce the National Jury scores from the very same arena as where the actual contest is taking place.

The Eurovision Song Contest is being held in Liverpool on behalf of last year's winners Ukraine, who were unable to host themselves due to the ongoing conflict in the country.

The UK was chosen as it placed second last year with Sam Ryder's Space Man, which was the country's best result since 1998, when the competition was held in Birmingham and Imaani sang Where Are You?.

It will be a big night for fans of Tate as it has also been teased that the BBC will drop a new trailer for the Doctor Who 60th anniversary specials during the broadcast, which sees her reprise the role of companion Donna Noble.

Later this year, the actor will also star in a new BBC sitcom titled Queen of Oz, where she plays a disgraced member of a fictional royal family who is sent away to rule Australia.

The bulk of the hosting work at the Eurovision grand final will be carried out by Ted Lasso star Hannah Waddingham, Britain's Got Talent judge Alesha Dixon and Ukrainian singer-songwriter Julia Sanina.

