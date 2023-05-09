Fans were delighted when host Alesha Dixon took to the stage for a special Eurovision rap during the first break of the show.

While all eyes are - of course - on the amazing acts taking part in Eurovision 2023 , a surprising star stole the show during the first semi-final on Tuesday, 9th May.

The former Misteeq star proved she could still get her chops around the fast lyrics as fans went wild in the Liverpool Arena for the short performance.

Viewers at home were equally impressed, as they went crazy for BGT judge Alesha - who stunned in her red and pink gown - on social media.

"Whatever they are paying Alesha Dixon, it isn’t enough," one fan wrote, as they shared the iconic clip.

“Alesha Dixon just won this year's Eurovision with her rap,” wrote one Twitter fan.

Another added: “Alesha Dixon achieving instant #Eurovision icon status with that rap.”

A third continued: “How dare Alesha Dixon show more energy in her green room rap than half the acts that have gone so far. What a queen."

However, not everyone was impressed with the performance, with one saying: “Ha. Even though I am entirely aware of what Alesha Dixon is originally famous for, it’s still like when Ant and Dec bust out Let’s Get Ready To Rhumble.”

Whatever your stance on the performance, it certainly got people talking and included this year’s competition’s slogan - “United by Music, so Eurovision let’s go!”

Tonight’s semi-final is the first of the week, with a second taking place on Thursday, 11th May.

Those acts through to the grand-final will perform on Saturday, 13th May.

Entrants from the Big Five countries - including the UK’s own Mae Muller, plus singers from Spain, Italy, France and Germany - automatically qualified for the main show.

Ukraine are also a dead cert to perform, after the country’s Kalush Orchestra pipped our entrant Sam Ryder to the post last year.

