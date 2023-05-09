Hosted by Alesha Dixon, Graham Norton, Hannah Waddingham, and Julia Sanina, the first semi-final will see the first 15 Eurovision 2023 contestants performing for a chance to win a place in Saturday's Eurovision 2023 final .

One of the best singing competitions is back on screens tonight as Eurovision 2023 kicks off in Liverpool from Tuesday 9th May.

The big 5, including the UK's Mae Muller, Spain, Italy, France and Germany will go straight through to the final, after which this year's winner will be announced.

According to the current Eurovision 2023 odds, Sweden's Loreen is tipped to win the 67th song contest.

But, as usual the winner depends on who receives the most votes.

So, how do you vote in Eurovision 2023?

Read on for everything you need to know about Eurovision 2023 and how to vote for your favourite act.

How to vote on Eurovision 2023

For the very first time, viewers watching in eligible countries not participating in this year’s competition will also be able to vote in each semi-final and the grand final.

The relevant numbers will be displayed on scree by each participating broadcaster and are also available to view on www.esc.vote.

Voting will take place via the app and is available for iOS, Android and Windows devices.

Viewers will get get live information about the participants and will be able to rank their favourites and vote. After voting you'll receive a special video message from your favourite contestant.

The Eurovision Song Contest takes from 9th May 2023 until 13th May 2023. Listen to all of last year's Eurovision songs on TIDAL, while the full album of tracks is available on CD and vinyl now.

You can also check out the full list of Eurovision winners and how many times the UK has won Eurovision here. If you're looking for something to watch tonight, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.

