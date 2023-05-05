Hoping to put on a show stopping performance and make her country proud is Sweden’s entrant, Loreen.

We can hardly contain our excitement for Eurovision 2023 , which is due to kick off in three weeks and will - excitingly - be hosted right here in the UK.

The singer-songwriter beat off the competition to have the honour of representing her country with her song, Tattoo.

But can she clinch the top spot? Here’s everything you need to know about Loreen ahead of the show.

Who is Sweden’s Eurovision 2023 entry Loreen?

Age: 39

Instagram: @loreenofficial

Twitter: @LOREEN_TALHAOUI

Loreen - whose real name is Lorine Zineb Nora Talhaoui - has been a staple on the Swedish music scene since she rocketed into the spotlight in 2004 when she finished in fourth place on talent show, Idol, in her home country.

And in fact, this isn’t Loreen’s first time at Eurovision - as the singer has already won the competition once before!

Loreen was crowned the winner of the Eurovision Song Contest 2012 with her entry, Euphoria, so she will be hoping to emulate her success a decade later.

How old is Loreen?

Loreen is 39 years old.

Her birthday is 16th October 1983.

What has Loreen said about representing Sweden at Eurovision 2023?

Loreen can’t wait to hit the stage in Liverpool, and thanked her fans for their support.

“It has taken some time for me to digest and take in all that has happened over the last few weeks,” she wrote. “The love I have received from you all has been out of this world – you guys have made this possible. And this is only the beginning of the journey for us - together. Light and love is on its way.”

What is Sweden’s Eurovision 2023 song called?

Loreen will be singing Tattoo, which she co-wrote with Jimmy "Joker" Thörnfeldt, Jimmy Jansson, Moa Carlebecker, Peter Boström and Thomas G:son. The song has already gone to No. 1 in Sweden, and reached No. 2 in the Icelandic charts.

Word on The Street(s), direct to your inbox We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Where did Sweden come in Eurovision 2022?

Sweden's entrant Cornelia Jakobs did her country proud last year and came in 4th place.

When is Eurovision 2023?

The Eurovision 2023 grand final will commence on Saturday 13th May - but contestants must first get through their semi-final heat, which will take place on Tuesday 9th May and Thursday 11th May.

If you’re hoping to catch a glimpse of the UK entrant Mae Muller, then don’t worry, as she has automatically pre-qualified for representing one of the ‘Big Five’ countries. The rest of these include Spain, Germany, Italy, and France, and last year’s winners Ukraine are also a dead cert to perform in the final show.

You can catch all the action on BBC1 and iPlayer, so don’t worry if you haven’t managed to snag a ticket to see the show live in Liverpool!

The Eurovision Song Contest will begin on Tuesday 9th May 2023. Listen to all of last year's Eurovision songs on TIDAL, while the full album of tracks is available on CD and vinyl now.

You can also check out the full list of Eurovision winners and how many times the UK has won Eurovision here. If you're looking for something to watch tonight, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.