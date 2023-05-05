Competing for the chance to win the contest - which will be held in Liverpool, the UK - are singers from all over Europe and beyond, including the Israeli entrant, Noa Kirel.

In a mere matter of weeks, Eurovision 2023 will return, and this year’s acts look just as brilliant as those who have gone before them.

The singer, songwriter and dancer has already enjoyed a lengthy career in her home country, and is hoping to add ‘winner of Eurovision’ to her list of accolades.

Read on to find out all you need to know about Noa Kirel ahead of the competition.

Who is Israel's Eurovision 2023 entry Noa Kirel?

Age: 22

Instagram: @noakirel

Twitter: @noakirel

She may be only 22, but Noa Kirel has had a jam-packed career already.

Beginning life in the showbiz industry aged just 14, Noa has starred in several TV series and been a judge on Israel’s Got Talent. She has also won five MTV Awards.

With fans across the globe, even the UK’s own entrant Mae Muller has admitted she has “the biggest girl crush” on Noa!

How old is Noa Kirel?

Noa is 22 years old.

Her birthday is 10th April 2001.

What has Noa Kirel said about representing Israel at Eurovision 2023?

Of her song choice at Eurovision 2023, Noa has said: “It’s sometimes hard to keep up with this fast-paced world. After Covid and everything that is happening in Israel and all over the world - we are faced with so many challenges and for that we need a special power. The power of a unicorn.

“The unicorn wins, thanks to his delicate power and his beauty. Maybe if we stop hating each other and believe in fairytales a little more, we will have a phenomenal phenomenal phenomenal world.”

What is Israel's Eurovision 2023 song called?

Noa will perform her song Unicorn in the competition, which was composed by Doron Medalie, May Sfadia and Yinon Yahel.

Where did Israel come in Eurovision 2022?

Israel didn’t compete in the grand final in 2022. Placing 13th in their semi-final, the country missed out on a spot in the top 10 in their heat, therefore not qualifying for the end show.

When is Eurovision 2023?

This year’s competition will begin next month. On Tuesday 9th and Thursday 11th of May, acts from most of the countries - excluding last year’s winners Ukraine and the ‘Big Five’ countries Germany, France, Spain, Italy and the UK - will compete in the semi-finals to bag a place in the main show.

The successful acts will then perform in the grand final on Saturday 13th May in a bid to be crowned the winner of Eurovision 2023.

And if you didn’t manage to snag a ticket for the show in Merseyside, then don’t worry - the BBC will be showing extensive coverage of the event.

