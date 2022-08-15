David Tennant has filmed with "many" more people for Doctor Who return

We already know that the actor, who played the Tenth Doctor, will be reuniting with both screenwriter Russell T Davies and co-star Catherine Tate (as companion Donna Noble) for the special episode, but that might not be all.

David Tennant has teased further details on his surprise Doctor Who return , which will be part of the show's 60th anniversary celebration next year.

Speaking at Fan Expo Boston over the weekend, Tennant reportedly stated (via Nerds & Beyond) that set photos captured so far "aren’t even close to the whole story" of his involvement in the episode.

He confirmed the existence of a closed set on which he and Tate filmed with "many other people", although did not specify whether these were former screen partners or new faces.

Nevertheless, these comments have sent fans into a frenzy of speculation, with many hoping for Marvel-style cameos from key players across the show's history – in both the modern and classic iterations.

Tennant also discussed how he has kept up to date on all things Who since his departure from the show, describing each new episode as a "family event" in his household, as well as how he felt upon bidding farewell to the TARDIS (the first time).

He said: "The idea that it goes on without you is wonderful and terrible. That you can be replaced is, of course, right and proper, but it does take a little bit of a moment to go, 'Oh, he's quite good that Matt Smith'. But ultimately, you just look back on something as a very positive experience."

It's an exciting time to be a Doctor Who fan, with Jodie Whittaker's final episode as the Thirteenth Doctor set to feature the Daleks, Cybermen and the Master (Sacha Dhawan), while Ncuti Gatwa is waiting in the wings to usher in a new era for the long-running show.

Doctor Who is available to stream on BBC iPlayer with episodes of the classic series also available on BritBox – you can sign up for a 7-day free trial here.

