The reason for their meeting was not given, but fans were thrilled to see them together, with each known for their popular incarnations of the Doctor's classic arch-nemesis.

Doctor Who fans have had their imaginations set alight by a shared Instagram post from Sacha Dhawan and Michelle Gomez, where the Master actors can be seen strutting down a flight of stairs together.

Gomez was introduced as a female version of the Master (i.e. Mistress or 'Missy' for short) in the eighth season of the revived Doctor Who, with the twist coming as quite a shock at the end of Steven Moffat's episode Dark Water.

After morphing into something of an antihero, Missy suffered an apparent death at the hands of John Simm's crueller version of the Master, with Chris Chibnall introducing Dhawan's incarnation some time later in season 12.

He became a recurring menace for Jodie Whittaker's Thirteenth Doctor, most recently appearing in her feature-length farewell episode titled The Power of the Doctor.

It's unclear at this stage whether Dhawan or Gomez could return to the franchise under returning showrunner Russell T Davies, although the former has said he would "love" to face off against Ncuti Gatwa's Fifteenth Doctor.

Sacha Dhawan and Michelle Gomez pose in an Instagram reel. Instagram/@sacha_dhawan

An Instagram post – which you can watch on Dhawan and Gomez's pages – saw the two actors embracing their villainous personas as they strutted down a flight of stairs in slow motion, sending fans into meltdown as they theorised on the possibility of a crossover.

Among them was former Who showrunner Moffat, who left a comment on Dhawan's post that read: "Put ‘em on screen, Russell!"

Gomez described them as "best frenemies", while Dhawan reignited the long-held debate around who came first in the Doctor Who canon, captioning his video with: "Chicken or egg... Missy or Master..?"

Doctor Who will return to screens later this year for the much-anticipated three-part 60th anniversary storyline, starring David Tennant and Catherine Tate, before season 14 ushers in a bold new era for the long-running programme.

