It may be staggering to think that it's been 14 years since Karen Gillan was first officially announced as new companion Amy Pond, alongside Matt Smith, but it has been.

All eyes may be on the forthcoming Doctor Who 60th anniversary celebrations later this year but there's another anniversary that's flown by that will surely come as a surprise to fans.

Celebrating the news on Twitter, the actress retweeted the official companion photograph of herself and wrote: "Woah. The day it all changed!"

While many fans took the opportunity to remind Gillan about their favourite on-screen moment of hers and Smith's, many also took the chance to dream over future possibilities. One fan wrote, "Be the next doctor please!" while another wrote, "Hope we see you in the whoverse again. Best era."

Gillan starred as the Eleventh Doctor's companion for three seasons between 2010 and 2012, then returned once more in the 2013 50th anniversary special The Time of the Doctor.

Of course, many well-known faces are returning to the Whoverse for the anniversary specials this year but fans continue to speculate whether Gillan will ever make a reappearance.

Chatting exclusively to RadioTimes.com about reprising her role as Nebula in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3, she also spoke about the Doctor Who rumours that continue to swirl.

She said: "I mean, yeah, it's always nice when people appreciate anything that you've done," she said. "But no, it's cool to see that people are still intrigued by Amy Pond and whether she could return."

And she added: "Maybe, maybe not – I don't know!"

She also gave some sage advice to incoming companion Millie Gibson, who will be starring in the show's 14th season alongside Fifteenth Doctor Ncuti Gatwa as new character Ruby Sunday.

As a fellow Doctor's companion, Gillan said: "I think just enjoy it. Your life's about to turn upside down, but it's... you know, just make sure that you keep all of your people around you and your support system and just enjoy it.

"It is the most exciting thing to go on adventures with the Doctor in the TARDIS. It's like the best thing ever!"

