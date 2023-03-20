Mark Bonnar and Jamie Sives are returning for the final instalment of the BBC drama, with the broadcaster releasing a first look of what's to come.

It's almost time for the third and final season of Guilt - and we're not ready to say goodbye.

The shot of the third season shows Bonnar's Max and Sives' Jake crawling through a pile of deep mud - and clearly things are not going too well for the brothers.

The duo are back together in final instalment, but facing up to old and new foes means they have to seek even more desperate solutions to their problems.

By digging into their past, they're hoping to free themselves of their problems and of each other.

Returning for the final season of the drama are cast members Emun Elliot, Phyllis Logan, Greg McHugh, Ellie Haddington, Sara Vickers, and Henry Pettigrew.

It was announced earlier this year that Guilt would return for a third and final season.

Writer Neil Forsyth said at the time: “We always saw Guilt as a trilogy so I am thrilled to be writing a final act for Max, Jake and some of the others we have met along the way. It is a story that will range from Chicago to Scotland, as our characters seek a final redemption."

Jon Petrie, Director of BBC Comedy, says: “Guilt is a Scottish gem that we couldn’t resist bringing back for a third series, and Neil really has encapsulated the perfect ending to round off Max and Jake’s story.”

As for how the brothers will see out the final season, only time will tell...

