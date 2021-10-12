Guilt season 2: release date, cast and trailer for BBC Two drama

BBC Two drama series Guilt is returning for a second season, promising “a new four-part series full of twists, turns and deception”.

Written by Neil Forsyth and starring Unforgotten’s Mark Bonnar, the series is set in Edinburgh and follows Max McCall (Bonnar) as he is released from prison after two years behind bars.

Speaking about his character and the premise for season two, Bonnar said: “Max is an ex-lawyer, who has just come out of prison after being found guilty of – we imagine – the manslaughter, rather than murder, of a man who was knocked over and killed at the beginning of series one, while Max’s brother Jake (Jamie Sives) was driving the car.

“Max was pissed and it was his car, so Max eventually, after trying to avoid it for the whole series, went to prison. He’s on his uppers and trying to find a way back, but there are ulterior motives at work,” he said, before adding of his character’s story arc: “All is not as it seems at the beginning.”

Read on for everything you need to know about Guilt season two.

Guilt season 2 release date

Guilt season two debuted on BBC Scotland on Tuesday 12th October at 10pm, before airing on BBC Two from Thursday 14th October at 9pm.

Guilt season 2 cast

The cast includes Mark Bonnar (Max), Phyllis Logan (Maggie), Stuart Bowman (Roy), Sara Vickers (Erin), Emun Elliot (Kenny) and Rochelle Neil (Yvonne).

Speaking about season two, series writer Forsyth said: “I greatly enjoy people telling me that this series is darker. The first series started with Max and Jake running over and killing an elderly man and then illegally moving his corpse! I honestly couldn’t say if it’s darker or not, it wasn’t a conscious decision, it’s just how the story and the characters came out.”

Guilt season 2 trailer

You can watch the trailer for Guilt season two here.

