The series, which debuted last year, stars McClure as Lana Washington, a police bomb disposal officer (also known as an 'expo'), who came up against a far right terrorist cell in the initial run of episodes.

Vicky McClure has given us a peek at the set of Trigger Point season 2 as work is well under way on brand new episodes of the suspenseful thriller.

The devastating events saw her brother Billy (Ewan Mitchell) radicalised and killed, while a romantic partner was revealed to be leading the evil campaign that wreaked havoc across London.

In season 2, we'll find Lana returning from a stint training bomb disposal teams in Ukraine, but not yet returned to active duty as she continues to process her recent trauma.

However, when an attack unfolds in the heart of the city, Lana is closest to the incident and may have little choice but to intervene as lives are put at risk.

On Twitter, McClure shared a number of shots from the set of Trigger Point season 2, including a selfie with executive producer Jed Mercurio (Line of Duty) and co-star Eric Shango, who plays Lana's friend and colleague Danny.

When production commenced towards the start of the month, McClure said: "After such a great response to the first series of Trigger Point, we are so pleased to be back!

"The scripts are filled to the brim with twists, turns, those explosive moments and along with our returning cast and brilliant new cast members it’s set to be an exciting shoot!"

The series also announced new additions to the cast, including Natalie Simpson (Outlander) as DS Helen Morgan, Julian Ovenden (Bridgerton) as Commander John Francis and Tomiwa Edun (Young Wallander) as Alex.

Series creator Daniel Brierley is back as a writer for this instalment, with Simon Ashdown (Our House) and Amanda Duke (Treason) also helping out on scripting duties, while Jon East (The Last Kingdom) and Audrey Cooke (Bloodlands) direct.

