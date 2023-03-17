Grace soon realises he has seen this sort of incident before, and starts to wonder whether this is the same culprit who they never caught 10 years ago, or a copycat.

The third season of ITV detective drama Grace starts this weekend and the first episode, based on Peter James' book Dead Like You , sees Grace and Branson investigating when a chilling event occurs at a local hotel.

RadioTimes.com has an exclusive first-look clip from the episode, which sees Grace informing Branson about the decade-old case of the Brighton Prowler, saying that he had hoped he was dead. "So much for hope", he adds.

You can watch the full clip right here now.

This new season of Grace sees the main cast returning, including John Simm, Richie Campbell, Zoë Tapper and Craig Parkinson, while Sam Hoare steps into the role of Cassian Pewe, previously played by James D'Arcy.

Read more:

Author of the Grace books Peter James previously teased that this season would drop further hints about the fate of Grace's wife Sandy, while acknowledging that a resolution was on the horizon.

He said: "One thing that John [Simm] and I discuss a lot is Sandy and her disappearance. It will ultimately resolve, and I think the audience will love it."

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Meanwhile, Simm spoke about flashback scenes which are set to feature in the third season's first episode, and which will show the truth of Grace and Sandy's relationship.

Simm said: "Those scenes are interesting because you can see that it wasn’t actually a perfect marriage. There were problems there. She finds it very difficult to deal with his work and to live in that environment where she sort of plays second fiddle to his job."

Grace season 3 starts at 8pm on Sunday 19th March on ITV1 and ITVX. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what’s on.

You can purchase the Peter James Roy Grace books being adapted for this season, including Dead Like You, Dead Man's Grip and Not Dead Yet on Amazon now.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.