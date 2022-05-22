Grace season 2 came to a shocking end tonight, with a story about the dark, underground world of organ trafficking.

DS Roy Grace and DS Glenn Branson managed to apprehend the criminal gang operating on the South coast but there were still a couple of game changing twists to come.

First, Vosper announced that she was being appointed to a new role in London then, just as Grace appeared to have got his relationship with Cleo back on track, he got a call telling him Sandy might be alive!

We're sure these threads are set to be picked up in future episodes - but has the series been renewed on ITV?

Read on for everything you need to know about Grace season 3.

Has Grace been renewed for season 3?

It has! Author of the Roy Grace series on which the series is based, Peter James, confirmed the recommission on Twitter saying the series has adapted his books "so well for the small screen" and seeing the strong ratings has been "more than a dream come true."

He went on to say that he was "really thrilled to confirm that there will be a third series!!!"

When will Grace season 3 be released?

Craig Parkinson as Norman Potting with John Simm as Roy Grace. ITV

We don't know when season 3 will be released just yet, as we've just had word of the recommission and filming doesn't appear to have started yet. However, given that a new season is already confirmed we'd hope that turnaround could be fairly quick, meaning we could see the series return for a similar time next year.

If so, then expect to see the new season in Spring/Summer 2023. We'll keep this page updated with any news as it develops.

Which Roy Grace books will season 3 adapt?

John Simm in Grace ITV

We'd imagine the series will continue to adapt the books in the order in which they were released, with John Simm saying at a press event last year: "We all hope, all of us, that we get to do more and we get to do all these 17 books, because there's plenty source material and it's all really, really high quality so, fingers crossed."

While four episodes were released this year only three were filmed in the same batch, as Looking Good Dead had originally been filmed alongside the very first episode, Dead Simple. Therefore, if we were to guess, we'd imagine season 3 will adapt three more books in the series.

If we're correct then these would be:

You can read more about the Roy Grace book series here.

Grace cast: Who will return for season 3?

John Simm, Zoe Tapper and Richie Campbell in Grace ITV

We'd definitely expect John Simm and Richie Campbell to return as DS Roy Grace and DS Glenn Branson respectively.

Given where the series left off with Roy and Cleo back together, we'd also expect to see a return for Zoë Tapper, while Craig Parkinson's Norman Potting could also certainly be back.

The rest of the team will also likely continue to appear, although EJ's role could be in doubt after what happened to her in Looking Good Dead - we haven't had any updates on her condition since then.

One cast member who may not be back for season 3 is Rakie Ayola as ACC Alison Vosper. At the end of Dead Tomorrow, Vosper announced that she'd been appointed to a new role at the MET in London, meaning we could see someone else fill her shoes in Brighton.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Is there a trailer for Grace season 3?

There isn't a trailer yet as the new season hasn't started filming yet, but we'll keep this page updated as soon as we have any new footage or updates. For now you can rewatch the trailer for season 2 below.

Grace will return to ITV and all previous episodes are now available on ITV Hub. If you're looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and our Drama hub.

If you want to start reading Peter James' Roy Grace series, you can purchase Looking Good Dead, Not Dead Enough, Dead Man's Footsteps and Dead Tomorrow on Amazon now.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – Subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times Podcast with Jane Garvey.