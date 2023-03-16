The Sun has reported that the series, which told the story of the aftermath of the Brink’s-Mat gold heist in 1983, will explore "even more characters involved in the original crime" in a second season.

With the first season of crime drama The Gold set to air its finale on BBC One this Sunday, it has been reported that there is a second season of the show in the works.

The publication also reported that the next season is likely to explore the life of Charlie Wilson, who was involved in laundering proceeds from the stolen gold, as well as the further crimes of Kenneth Noye, played by Jack Lowden, and John Palmer, played by Tom Cullen.

Jack Lowden as Kenneth Noye in The Gold. BBC/Tannadice Pictures/Sally Mais

When approached by RadioTimes.com about the story, the BBC declined to comment.

The Gold features a mixture of stars playing real-life figures, such as Hugh Bonneville as Brian Boyce, and those playing fictional or composite characters.

Read more:

One of those playing a composite character is Dominic Cooper, who played a lawyer involved in laundering the gold called Edwyn Cooper.

Cooper previously said of the series that "there is not much like [The Gold] on television at the moment".

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

He continued: "It's nostalgic of a certain time and it's an incredible story that not a lot of people know a great deal about. You're amazed that these kinds of people managed to get away with such a thing.

"I hope that it will be exhilarating in uncovering and discovering with the police throughout the episodes, of how they got caught and how they managed to make such big mistakes."

The Gold is available to stream now on BBC iPlayer. The Gold: The Real Story Behind Brink’s-Mat: Britain’s Biggest Heist by Neil Forsyth and Thomas Turner is available to purchase now.

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to see what's on tonight.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.