Based on Jane Casey's novel of the same name, The Killing Kind stars Appleton as Ingrid Lewis, a barrister who gets too close to her client John Webster (Morgan) and finds that he's determined to implode her world when she tries to move on with her life.

Paramount Plus has shared a first-look at Merlin 's Colin Morgan and The Witcher 's Emma Appleton in its upcoming dark drama The Killing Kind .

The images tease Ingrid and John's intense relationship, with Morgan and Appleton pictured in-character on the South Bank, London.

Colin Morgan as John Webster and Emma Appleton as Ingrid Lewis. Paramount Plus

Speaking about the project, Appleton – who recently starred in BBC One's Everything I Know About Love – described Ingrid as a "compelling character" and that "working out her complexities" has been "fascinating".

Morgan added: "South Bank has set the tone perfectly and these scenes which Emma and I are filming will simply weave in yet another layer of brilliantly complicated context to Ingrid and Webster's back story."

Read more:

The drama will follow Ingrid as she deals with John's obsession and tries to rebuild her life, although when her mentor and friend dies, John makes an unexpected appearance and a sensational claim.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

"Locked in a game of cat and mouse and fuelled by an obsession to find out the truth, Ingrid finds her world threatening to unravel once more," Paramount Plus teases.

The wider cast includes Doctor Who's Elliot Barnes-Worrell as Ingrid's ex-fiancé Mark, Strike's Kerr Logan as DS Luke Nash, Unforgotten's Sara Powell as Ingrid's mentor Belinda Grey and A Spy Among Friends star Nicholas Rowe as Belinda's husband Angus Grey.

The Killing Kind will be released on Paramount Plus. Get a seven-day free trial of Paramount Plus on Amazon Prime Video. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to see what's on tonight

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.