Merlin's Colin Morgan and Emma Appleton in first look at The Killing Kind
Jane Casey's novel of the same name has been adapted for Paramount Plus.
Paramount Plus has shared a first-look at Merlin's Colin Morgan and The Witcher's Emma Appleton in its upcoming dark drama The Killing Kind.
Based on Jane Casey's novel of the same name, The Killing Kind stars Appleton as Ingrid Lewis, a barrister who gets too close to her client John Webster (Morgan) and finds that he's determined to implode her world when she tries to move on with her life.
The images tease Ingrid and John's intense relationship, with Morgan and Appleton pictured in-character on the South Bank, London.
Speaking about the project, Appleton – who recently starred in BBC One's Everything I Know About Love – described Ingrid as a "compelling character" and that "working out her complexities" has been "fascinating".
Morgan added: "South Bank has set the tone perfectly and these scenes which Emma and I are filming will simply weave in yet another layer of brilliantly complicated context to Ingrid and Webster's back story."
Read more:
- Endeavour star explains why audience needed poignant Joan moment
- You season 4 cast open up on their hopes for season 5
The drama will follow Ingrid as she deals with John's obsession and tries to rebuild her life, although when her mentor and friend dies, John makes an unexpected appearance and a sensational claim.
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
"Locked in a game of cat and mouse and fuelled by an obsession to find out the truth, Ingrid finds her world threatening to unravel once more," Paramount Plus teases.
The wider cast includes Doctor Who's Elliot Barnes-Worrell as Ingrid's ex-fiancé Mark, Strike's Kerr Logan as DS Luke Nash, Unforgotten's Sara Powell as Ingrid's mentor Belinda Grey and A Spy Among Friends star Nicholas Rowe as Belinda's husband Angus Grey.
- Get Paramount Plus for no extra cost at Sky
- Get a seven-day free Paramount Plus trial at Amazon Prime Video
The Killing Kind will be released on Paramount Plus. Get a seven-day free trial of Paramount Plus on Amazon Prime Video. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to see what's on tonight
Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.