With a staggered two-part release for season 4 , You has continued to grip us all with its twisted plot lines, surprise character returns and much more.

Season 4 part 2 landed on our screens with the surprise admission that even though we'd been following along thinking the Eat the Rich killer was at the centre of the spate of murders in London, it was actually always Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley).

Add to that the fact he actually did kidnap Marienne (Tati Gabrielle) and the small situation of Rhys Montrose (Ed Speleers) being a figment of Joe's imagination, and it's safe to say that it's one hell of a season.

So obviously, thoughts are now turning as to whether there will be a season 5. But what can we expect from our characters if they were to return to the Netflix series?

Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com about the possibility of season 5, Charlotte Ritchie confessed: “My dream is that Kate wakes up one day and thinks, ‘What am I doing?’"

Of course, the season ended with Kate (Ritchie) and Joe embarking on a new philanthropic wealthy life together in New York, with Kate's inherited riches meaning Joe's slate could be wiped clean and he could return to America with a story about surviving an abusive relationship with Love Quinn (Victoria Pedretti).

Kate knows about Joe's past – as far as we know – and shared a heart-to-heart moment after Joe jumped off a bridge. So it's safe to say that Kate definitely knows the evil sides of Joe's serial killer character. Ritchie hopes that perhaps her on-screen best friend Lady Phoebe (played by Tilly Keeper) could rescue Kate from this new life with Joe.

She said: "Phoebe and Kate love each other so much, I hope they get some kind of reunion. They could film in a very warm location and be on holiday. Phoebe’s a bit of a love of her life so I hope maybe Phoebe can knock some sense into Kate.”

As for Tati Gabrielle, who plays Marienne in the series, she hopes that, if her character were to return, she'd be the one to take Joe down.

When asked whether she thinks Marienne could be Joe's nemesis in a potential season 5, she said she doesn't know but "would love that though".

She continued: “That’s my dream for Marienne, to see her win. I feel like that’s the only way that she’ll get peace at this point is, if not to be able to actually be the one to take Joe down, to watch him go down. I would want Marienne to capture him somehow, to devise some type of plan with either with the police, FBI, I don’t know.

"But to find a way to actually capture him and put him in solitary confinement in a cage somewhere – oh my god, that would be so great.”

Similarly, chatting to RadioTimes.com, Penn Badgley shared that he wants his character to face justice somehow, saying: "I want him to be brought to justice but that brings up a major question of what is that? In terms of murderers, Joe is as bad a criminal as there is because in a way, he doesn’t do things in passion as much as he does things.

“The arch away seems to be that he’s a bit more consciously manipulative of the situation than we realise, than we want him to be. We are always there, kind of wanting him to be the fumbling, bumbling, ‘I’m just trying to do good by this person’, ‘I’m just trying to be a better kind of man’ man. But that’s not really true, that can’t possibly be true if you keep consistently doing this. There’s always a box – that’s not possible, right?"

He added: “So what does justice mean for a guy like him? I don’t know. Is it as simple as prison or death? To me, that’s somehow not satisfying.”

But are we to believe that after season 4, Joe is much more sinister and evil than ever before, especially having the means to be an even worse kind of criminal? Badgley said: "I guess we’ll see but it is interesting to consider that maybe he’s finally embracing this part of himself and it’s somehow all bets are off, I like that.

He continues: “What can we expect? I really don’t know but I can tell you that Greg Berlanti and Sera Gamble pitched me the series finale that they’d imagined – the fitting end that they saw for Joe. And this was years ago before we knew about season 4, let alone if there’s going to be season 5. So I’ve no idea if we’ll see it but it was very smart.”

Although Speleers's Rhys Montrose is technically dead, season 4 part 2 revealed his character to actually be more of Joe's "dark side" and alter ego. Joe wanted to rid himself of him and threw him off a bridge but in the final moments of that finale, we see Rhys appear in Joe's reflection, possibly hinting that the two are now living happily in each other's presence.

So, could Speleers be returning for a potential season 5? He told RadioTimes.com: “I really want to see if it does happen. I’d be up for doing some more of it. I’m not sure how it would play out, I just hope it does.”

