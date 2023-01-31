Produced by Eleventh Hour Films, the series is based on the best-selling novel of the same name by Jane Casey and follows high-flying barrister Ingrid Lewis who is rebuilding her life before a tragic incident occurs. She doesn't know who is a friend or foe, but has a potentially dangerous client showing up again as things start to take a dramatic turn in her life.

Paramount+ has now confirmed who will star in its upcoming thriller The Killing Kind – and it's shaping up to be a cast of stellar talent.

It's a series where it already sounds like we'll be wary of things going bump in the night, and it has just unveiled its leading cast members.

Emma Appleton (Clique, The Witcher, Everything I Know About Love) will star as Ingrid Lewis, the successful barrister whose world is thrown into a spin at the start of the series.

Colin Morgan (Merlin, Mammals) joins the cast as John Webster, Ingrid’s former accused and potentially dangerous client, who shows up again.

As per the synopsis, Ingrid is used to dealing with "tricky clients" but nobody rivals Webster, who is good looking, successful and charismatic.

It reads: "Webster was accused of harassment and stalking by an ex-girlfriend and in court Ingrid defended him, winning the case. Following the trial, Ingrid got close to Webster – too close – and when she tried to exit the relationship, he turned on her and her world imploded."

The series picks up just as Ingrid is rebuilding her life and Webster reappears with a sensational claim, threatening to unravel her life once again.

Speaking about her new leading role, Appleton said: “I’m delighted to be working with such a talented team on such a thrilling show. When I first read The Killing Kind script I was so intrigued by Ingrid and the twists and turns we take as the story goes on.”

Colin Morgan also spoke about his new role, stating: “Getting the opportunity to explore a more dark and complex role with John Webster has been enlightening and such fun. Working with the brilliant Emma Appleton has already been such a highlight, along with the rest of the incredible cast. The story had me hooked from page one and I am looking forward to seeing it play out on screen.”

Joining Emma and Colin in the cast is Elliot Barnes-Worrell (Doctor Who, Van der Valk) as Ingrid’s ex-fiance Mark Orpen; Rob Jarvis (Emmerdale, Silent Witness) as chief clerk at the legal chambers where she works; and Kerr Logan (Strike, Showtrial) as firm but caring policeman DS Luke Nash.

Sara Powell (Unforgotten, Last Christmas) also joins the cast as Ingrid’s mentor and close friend Belinda Grey, and Nicholas Rowe (A Spy Among Friends, Rosaline) appears as Belinda’s husband and head of chambers, Angus Grey.

As of now, there hasn't been a confirmed release date for The Killing Kind but we do know that filming has commenced on location at The Bottle Yard Studios in Bristol this month. Filming is also set to move to London later in the year.

