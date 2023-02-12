The six-parter dramatises the 1983 robbery of the Brink's-Mat security depot, during which six armed men stumbled across gold bullion worth £26 million.

BBC One crime drama The Gold makes its TV debut tonight, bringing one of the UK's biggest true crime cases to life – and star Dominic Cooper has revealed that it's a show like no other.

Speaking about the drama, Cooper, who plays solicitor-turned-criminal Edwyn Cooper, teased that "there is not much like [The Gold] on television at the moment".

Ellora Torchia as Sienna Rose and Dominic Cooper as Edwyn Cooper in The Gold. BBC/Tannadice Pictures/Sally Mais

"It's nostalgic of a certain time and it's an incredible story that not a lot of people know a great deal about," he explained. "You're amazed that these kinds of people managed to get away with such a thing.

"I hope that it will be exhilarating in uncovering and discovering with the police throughout the episodes, of how they got caught and how they managed to make such big mistakes."

Hugh Bonneville, who plays detective Brian Boyce, added that The Gold is a "classic heist", boasting "deceit, corruption, cops and robbers".

He continued: "Good guys versus bad guys. Cat and mouse. Bullion, greed, avarice, people trying to better themselves. Everyone trying to climb up the greasy pole in some way, shape or form, be it in terms of their social standing, their economic standing, their career standing."

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

The rest of the cast features Ted Lasso's Charlotte Spencer (Nikki Jennings), Slow Horses' Jack Lowden (Kenneth Noye), I Hate Suzie's Daniel Ings (Archie Osbourne) and Doctor Who's Peter Davison (Assistant Commissioner Gordon Stewart), among others.

While it's based on a true story, there are characters and elements that have been created or changed for dramatic effect.

Read More:

The Gold airs on Sunday 12th February at 9pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

The Gold: The Real Story Behind Brink’s-Mat: Britain’s Biggest Heist by Neil Forsyth and Thomas Turner is available to pre-order now.

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to see what else is on tonight.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.