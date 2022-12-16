Soon after, he finds himself thrown headfirst into the headline-grabbing murder of a local oil magnate, who is found dead just as his company merges with a renewables firm.

Fans of crime drama have been won over by BBC Scotland's Granite Harbour, which follows a member of the Royal Military Police as he relocates from Jamaica to Aberdeen for a training scheme with the local force.

With no shortage of suspects ranging from executive rivals to disgruntled employees, Davis Lindo (Romario Simpson) and supervising officer DCI Lara Bartlett (Hannah Donaldson) set about finding the culprit.

The show is lighter in tone than viewers might initially expect, leading one of its stars to describe it as "quite different" to fellow Scottish production Shetland.

Those won over by its off-beat charm are now calling for a second season of Granite Harbour. Here's what we know so far about a possible follow-up.

Will there be Granite Harbour season 2?

The BBC is yet to confirm whether Granite Harbour has been renewed or cancelled, but we can expect a verdict from the corporation in the coming weeks or months.

The show got off to a decent start in terms of ratings, netting millions of viewers for its premiere and more on iPlayer, although reviews have been somewhat middling.

We'll update this page as soon as word arrives on the future of Granite Harbour.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Who could return for a possible Granite Harbour season 2?

If Granite Harbour were to be recommissioned, we could expect Romario Simpson and Hannah Donaldson to return in the lead roles of rookie detective Davis Lindo and seasoned veteran Lara Bartlett.

The Granite Harbour cast also includes Katia Winter (The Boys), Bhav Joshi (Vigil), Gary Lewis (His Dark Materials) and Dawn Steele (Holby City), although its unclear at this stage which members would be back for a potential sequel.

What could happen in Granite Harbour season 2?

Romario Simpson as Davis Lindo and Hannah Donaldson as Lara Bartlett in Granite Harbour. BBC

If Granite Harbour were to return for a second season, then it's quite likely Lindo and his new colleagues will be dealing with a whole new case, which would bring new allies and suspects to the fore.

The show could choose to focus on another topic of particular relevance to Scotland – in the case of the first season, this was Aberdeen's history as an oil powerhouse.

Is there a Granite Harbour season 2 trailer?

Not just yet – we're still waiting to find out if Granite Harbour will continue beyond its first season, so don't expect any new footage until such time as we have a firm answer.

Granite Harbour is available to stream on BBC iPlayer. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

The Christmas double issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.