Set in Aberdeen, the series follows Royal Military Police veteran Davis Lindo (Romario Simpson) as he retrains for a position in the police force.

A trainee detective grapples with a complicated murder investigation in Granite Harbour, a new drama produced by BBC Scotland.

The action kicks off from day one, when a local oil magnate is found dead in a forest just as his company announces a controversial merger with a Swedish renewables firm.

Lindo and his supervisor, DS Lara Bartlett (Hannah Donaldson), quickly find themselves at the centre of the case, with no shortage of plausible suspects to sift through.

Granite Harbour cast

Romario Simpson plays DC Davis Lindo

Romario Simpson stars in Granite Harbour BBC

Who is DC Davis Lindo? Lindo is a veteran of the Royal Military Police, who joins a scheme designed to train Commonwealth soldiers in British emergency services roles. His designated position is trainee detective for Aberdeen City Police, where he is soon assigned onto the high-profile murder of local oil magnate.

What else has Romario Simpson been in? Simpson began his career in the CBBC Online series Dixi, before taking supporting roles in Noughts + Crosses, Small Axe: Lovers Rock, and Andor.

Hannah Donaldson plays DS Lara 'Bart' Bartlett

Hannah Donaldson and Romario Simpson star in Granite Harbour BBC

Who is DS Lara 'Bart' Bartlett? Lara is an established detective in the Aberdeen force, who Lindo will be shadowing during his time as a trainee.

What else has Hannah Donaldson been in? Viewers may recognise Donaldson from her recent appearances in Shetland, Deadwater Fell, Annika and Murder Island.

Katia Winter plays Karolina Andersson

Katia Winter stars in Granite Harbour BBC

Who is Karolina Andersson? Karolina is the President of a renewable energy company, which is involved in a controversial merger with an Aberdeen oil firm.

What else has Katia Winter been in? Winter had a memorable recurring role in The Boys season 3, where she played Russian mobster Little Nina. Previously, she appeared in US dramas Dexter, Sleepy Hollow and Blood & Treasure.

Bhav Joshi plays DI Jaiyush Mallick

(L-R) Hannah Donaldson, Bhav Joshi and Romario Simpson in Granite Harbour BBC

Who is DI Jaiyush Mallick? Another member of the Aberdeen team, whose cynical attitude creates initial tension between himself and Lindo.

What else has Bhav Joshi been in? Joshi played Anil in the recently launched comedy-drama Wedding Season, streaming now on Disney Plus. He is also known for ITV's Karen Pirie, BritBox's Crime and submarine thriller Vigil.

Michelle Jeram plays DS Simone 'Monty' Montrose

Michelle Jeram stars in Granite Harbour BBC

Who is DS Simone 'Monty' Montrose? Monty is the resident data expert at Aberdeen City Police, whose analysis is invaluable to the investigation.

What else has Michelle Jeram been in? Jeram has previously played small roles in Liar and EastEnders.

Gary Lewis plays Shay Coburn

Gary Lewis plays Shay Coburn in Granite Harbour BBC

Who is Shay Coburn? Shay is Vice President of Coburn Gas and Oil, a major employer in Aberdeen in the midst of a major shake-up.

What else has Gary Lewis been in? Lewis has recently starred in ITV's The Bay season 3 and BBC's Vigil, while he has also featured in His Dark Materials, Outlander and Death in Paradise.

Ross Anderson plays Ewan MacClure

Ross Anderson stars in Granite Harbour BBC

Who is Ewan MacClure? Ewan works security for Coburn Gas and Oil.

What else has Ross Anderson been in? Anderson has appeared in historical drama The Last Kingdom, true crime series Des and the hard-hitting Three Girls. On the big screen, he has been seen in Michael Fassbender's Macbeth, alligator shocker Crawl and action blockbuster The King's Man.

Andrew Still plays Rory Dashford

Andrew Still plays Rory Dashford in Granite Harbour BBC

Who is Rory Dashford? A former employee of Coburn Gas and Oil, who lost his job as the company shifted focus towards renewable energy.

What else has Andrew Still been in? Still has previously appeared in Annika and Outlander, while soap fans may recognise him from Coronation Street (as Justin) and Hollyoaks (as Joel Dexter).

