The first episode will then arrive a day later for viewers in other parts of the UK, airing on BBC One from Friday 3rd May at 8pm.

The drama, which stars Romario Simpson and Hannah Donaldson, follows RMP Sergeant Davis Lindo, who in season 1 arrived in Aberdeen as a new recruit to Police Scotland, working alongside DS Lara 'Bart' Bartlett.

The second season will see Lindo and Bart called to the harbour to investigate the origins of a new crime wave sweeping the city.

Romario Simpson as DC Davis Lindo and Hannah Donaldson as DS Lara Bartlett in Granite Harbour. BBC/LA Productions/Robert Pereira Hind

When the new season was first announced, Simpson said: "I'm delighted to be returning to Scotland to film season 2 of Granite Harbour.

"I'm looking forward to reuniting with the original cast and collaborating with some new creatives. It’s another opportunity to learn more about Aberdeen, and take in some vital fresh air and open space."

Meanwhile, Donaldson added: "Growing up as an aspiring young actress in the north-east of Scotland, I didn’t often see the landscapes I recognised as home or hear the accents of my friends and family on screen. I’m very proud to be a small part of bringing Granite Harbour to life.

"Series 2 is an excellent opportunity for us to delve further into Bart and Lindo’s relationship and the dynamics of the team. I can’t wait to get my necktie on and get back to work with the North East Murder Investigation Team."

The first season was a hit with viewers when it first arrived in 2022, gaining 7.6 million streams on BBC iPlayer.

Gavin Smith, executive producer for BBC Scotland, said: "The first series of Granite Harbour was an iPlayer success story for the North East, and BBC Scotland will continue to develop and support scripted content representing different areas of Scotland."

Granite Harbour season 2 will start airing on BBC Scotland from Thursday 2nd May at 10pm, and on BBC One from Friday 3rd May at 8pm. Season 1 is available to stream now on BBC iPlayer.

