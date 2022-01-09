Dexter: New Blood season 2 – release date rumours, cast and plot for serial killer drama

A whopping eight years after its infamous finale, hit serial killer drama Dexter returned in late 2021 with a brand new series titled Dexter: New Blood that aimed to right the wrongs of the previous finale.

Starring Michael C Hall as vigilante killer Dexter Morgan, the new series picks up 10 years after that disappointing finale, with the murderer now living under a new name in the fictional town of Iron Lake in New York after vanishing in the eye of Hurricane Laura.

With New Blood now having come to an epic conclusion – one that has definitely proved less divisive than the original ending – fans might be wondering whether there’ll be another season, or how it would unfold.

There’s good news on this front. Talking about how he would snap up the opportunity to work on another season, New Blood showrunner Clyde Phillips told Deadline: “This show is a huge asset. When people start bingeing this after the finale, I’m confident the numbers will continue to go up. It’s up to Showtime to make the call to me if they want more. If they ask me if I’d like to make a continuation of this, I would say yes. I have a lot of things going on but I would drop everything for this and say yes in one second.”

Read on for everything you need to know about a potential second season of Dexter: New Blood below including release date rumours and the latest plot and cast information. (Full spoilers follow for Dexter: New Blood!)

Will there be a second season of Dexter: New Blood?

So far, there has been no indication that there will be a second run of Dexter: New Blood but, as detailed above, showrunner Clyde Phillips would “drop everything for this and say yes in one second.”

New Blood was originally billed as a limited series, with Showtime’s President of Entertainment Gary Levine previously telling, Deadline, “Dexter is a limited series and any further discussions of Dexter will have to wait until we finish airing the limited series and see where we are with our stories and our characters.

“Dexter was really designed to have a proper conclusion to the series, and I believe we will deliver that in the best possible way.”

Now that Dexter has met his end in New Blood’s epic finale, it remains to be seen whether another season will be commissioned, but it’s possible it could focus on the plight of Dexter’s son, Harrison. (Read more on the plot below.)

Dexter: New Blood season 2 release date rumours

It’s far too early to make any guesses at this – especially given it’s still quite likely that the series has already run its course.

But in the event that a second season of Dexter: New Blood is commissioned, it would probably be at least a year away – likely even more.

Who knows, perhaps it will return another eight years down the line, as was the case this time around…

Dexter: New Blood season 2 cast rumours

Dexter might have returned unexpectedly before, but showrunner Clyde Phillips has insisted that, after he was shot by his own son in the New Blood finale, actor Michael C. Hall won’t be coming back to life again.

“I have three words for you: Dexter is dead,” he told Deadline. “I wouldn’t do that to the audience. It would be dishonest. Here, there is no question that this is the finale of Dexter. Dexter is dead.”

While it looks like fans won’t be getting a repeat performance from Michael C. Hall, we can definitely expect other faces from the recent run to return for a second season.

Though Alano Miller as Sergeant Logan won’t be returning following his demise in season one, we’d imagine Jack Alcott would be back as Dexter’s son Harrison Morgan, while Julia Jones as Police Chief Angela Bishop and Johnny Sequoyah as Audrey Bishop should also be returning.

In addition, we wouldn’t rule out Clancy Brown’s comeback as antagonist Kurt Caldwell.

Meanwhile, any second season would probably also have to include original cast member Jennifer Carpenter, who appeared as an illusory version of Dexter’s late sister Debra throughout the recent run.

Dexter: New Blood season 2 plot theories

Even if a second season is announced, it’s still too early to say for sure what might happen – but following Dexter’s demise in New Blood’s finale, it seems likely that a second season would delve deeper into Dexter’s now-grown son Harrison’s story.

It’s not yet clear how Harrison’s storyline would shape up in a second season, but it’s likely to follow on from all of the tragedy that unfolded in the first season.

After a tumultuous start, Dexter and Harrison grew closer towards the end of New Blood as Dexter let him in on his huge secret: he murders serial killers.

However, Dexter comes to realise by the end of the series that he had become everything he has previously stood against – and that the only person who could save him was his son, who had also inherited Dexter’s darkness.

In the show’s finale, titled Sins of the Father, Dexter and Harrison begin making plans to move away from Iron Lake after his house is burned down, potentially at the hands of one of his enemies.

However, police chief and Dexter’s girlfriend Angela discovers something in the ashes that swiftly leads to Dexter’s demise: evidence that he murdered Matthew Caldwell. Dexter is dragged to the police station, where he gives Angela information on all of Kurt’s crimes including the locations of the bodies of the countless women he’s murdered.

With Angela distracted, Dexter kills Logan to get access to the keys he needs to escape, and speeds off in Logan’s police car to reach Harrison.

However, when Harrison realises his father has killed his coach, Logan, he reminds Dexter that killing a good man as collateral damage isn’t part of the moral code he’s supposed to live by – and points a loaded gun at him.

Right before Dexter receives a fatal bullet to the chest, the show’s voice-over says: “I’ve never felt real love until now.” And after he’s shot, he tells his son: “You did good.”

Talking about what a continuation of the show would look like for Harrison in the wake of Dexter’s death, Phillips told Deadline: “Harrison is such a complicated character and he has within him the seeds of the dark passenger. He’s capable. Look at that takedown of Dexter in the end, what’s in Harrison is that he has to kill this man.”

He added: “Also, Harrison brings a different perspective to the vigilantism of it all than Dexter did, which was kind of surprising to Dexter. He brings this youthful, optimistic innocence, that he and his dad are basically Batman and Robin. Think of every time we take out one of these bad guys how many lives we’re saving, that this bad person is not going to kill. Dexter never thought of that. Dexter was only taking out bad guys because that was his code.”

Dexter: New Blood is available to watch in the UK on Sky Atlantic and streaming service NOW.