Of course, we know that the popular fantasy drama is far from plain sailing for the beloved lead characters, but fans can dream.

Could an easygoing life finally be on the cards for Outlander leads Jamie (Sam Heughan) and Claire Fraser (Caitríona Balfe)? Well, judging from newly released clips of season 7 , it could very well be the case.

To celebrate World Outlander Day, Lionsgate+ marked the occasion with a special Women of Outlander panel at Austin’s annual ATX TV Festival which featured Caitríona Balfe and executive producer Maril Davis. Not only that, but two clips were also revealed from the upcoming new season of Outlander.

In the first of the two first look clips, we see Claire and Jamie sharing a tender moment in their bedroom, with Jamie explaining a dream he had and discussing Claire's "proper time".

He explains to Claire what he saw, talking about the light shining on her face and hair. But he suspects that it wasn't candlelight or fire light but electric light, something Jamie has obviously never experienced.

Claire asks him: "How can you recognise something in a dream that you've never seen in real life?" Jamie says: "I dream of the past, why would I not dream of the future?"

But what does the future hold for the pair? While we don't know exactly what is ahead in season 7 for them both, we do know that the clip will be an exciting reminder of the couple's love for one another and the fact that despite the cliffhanger of season 6, they seem to be alright.

The second newly released clip also shows a heartwarming moment, this time from other fan-favourite couple Brianna (Sophie Skelton) and Roger (Richard Rankin).

They're shown on their way to church, with Roger revealing some funny anecdotes about his time as the"terror of Inverness", as Bri describes, and Roger admitting to "smoking, drinking beer and stealing sweeties from the post office". Bri struggles to find words of encouragement for the son of the preacher and instead rests on the phrase "God luck".

The highly anticipated seventh instalment of the series makes its return on Friday 16th June, with the first half of season 7 streaming weekly on Lionsgate+. Season 7 is the penultimate season before the series wraps for good with its final eighth series, which is yet to have a confirmed release date.

Season 7 will take inspiration from An Echo in the Bone, the seventh book in the novel series by Diana Gabaldon. According to the official series synopsis: "Following the harrowing events of season six, Jamie and Young Ian race to rescue Claire before she’s tried and wrongfully convicted for the murder of Malva Christie but their mission is complicated by the beginning of a geopolitical firestorm: The American Revolution has arrived.

"In the seventh season of Outlander, Jamie, Claire, and their family are caught in the violent birth pains of an emerging nation as armies march to war and British institutions crumble in the face of armed rebellion.

"The land the Frasers call home is changing – and they must change with it. In order to protect what they’ve built, the Frasers have to navigate the perils of the Revolutionary War. They learn that sometimes to defend what you love, you have to leave it behind. As the conflict draws them out of North Carolina and into the heart of this fight for independence, Jamie, Claire, Brianna, and Roger are faced with impossible decisions that have the potential to tear their family apart."

