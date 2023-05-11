The seventh season – which will be split into two parts consisting of eight episodes each – will debut in June 2023, and the new trailer includes many details that will whet the appetites of the show's devoted fanbase.

A trailer has finally arrived for Outlander season 7, teasing the penultimate run of the beloved fantasy drama.

In the trailer – which is introduced by stars Sam Heughan and Caitríona Balfe – fans can see several intense moments that bring to life the season's American Revolution setting, as Jamie and Claire get caught up in the conflict.

"I'm not as brave as I was before, you ken?" Jamie is heard saying towards the beginning of the trailer. "Not brave enough to live without you anymore."

Later, Claire says: "I'd hoped that Jamie would stay away from it, but maybe he's supposed to be there. Maybe he always was."

You can watch the trailer in full below:

The trailer's launch had previously been teased yesterday (Wednesday 10th May) in a video uploaded to the official Outlander Twitter account, which saw Balfe ask Heughan what time he would travel to if he had the choice.

"Well I think we finally have the perfect answer," he responded. "We'd simply travel to tomorrow."

Balfe then added: "Because that's when something absolutely amazing is happening."

Outlander season 7 will take inspiration from An Echo in the Bone, the corresponding seventh book in the novel series by Diana Gabaldon, and will be followed by one final season made up of 10 episodes.

However, Outlander fans needn't fear too much about the show's end: a prequel series focusing on Jamie's parents, titled Outlander: Blood of My Blood, is currently in development.

According to an official synopsis, "Season seven picks up from the harrowing events of the end of season six, with Jamie and Young Ian racing to rescue Claire before she’s tried and wrongfully convicted for the murder of Malva Christie.

"But their mission is complicated by the beginning of a geopolitical firestorm: The American Revolution has arrived. In the seventh season of Outlander” Jamie, Claire, and their family are caught in the violent birth pains of an emerging nation as armies march to war and British institutions crumble in the face of armed rebellion."

