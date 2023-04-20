The series continues the story of Claire Fraser (Caitriona Balfe), who was sent back in time from 1945 to 1743, where she fell in love – and eventually married – Highland warrior Jamie (Sam Heughan).

The premiere of Outlander season 7 is now less than two months away, with a selection of brand new images sending fan excitement into overdrive.

So much has happened since she first arrived in the distant past, including the unlikely couple's move from Scotland to North Carolina, where they claimed a tract of land known since as Fraser's Ridge.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

The sixth season ended with Claire imprisoned on a false murder charge that could see her executed, while Jamie frantically searches for her – of course, they eventually reunite, as these images confirm. See below:

Outlander season 7 is expected to take inspiration from An Echo in the Bone, the seventh book in the novel series by Diana Gabaldon.

The season is also to be split into two halves, with the first eight episodes airing this year – starting from Friday 16th June on Starz in the US – while the remaining eight will debut next year.

Read more:

They will then be followed by an eighth season consisting of 10 episodes in total, which will bid farewell to Claire and Jamie after more than a decade together on screen. Suffice to say, it will be a tough watch.

A prequel series focusing on Jamie's parents, titled Outlander: Blood of My Blood, is currently in development, which would continue the franchise after the main series wraps up.

As for Heughan and Balfe, the sky's the limit as to what they could do next, with the former frequently mentioned in James Bond discussions and the latter recently earning high praise for the Oscar-nominated Belfast.

Outlander is available to stream on Lionsgate+ – sign up for a 7-day free trial, £5.99 a month after trial. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.