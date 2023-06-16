Not only are fans on tenterhooks to learn what will become of beloved leads Claire and Jamie Fraser , it seems as though the new season will have drama aplenty in store for many of the familiar Outlander faces.

It's finally time for Outlander to return to our screens, as season 7 premieres today (Friday 16th June).

Of course, fans of the popular book series by Diana Gabaldon know exactly what becomes of the main characters in the novels, but can we expect the fan-favourite drama to follow the same course?

Well, it seems as though season 7 will certainly throw some spanners in the works if you were expecting it to stick close to the source material.

RadioTimes.com chatted exclusively with series stars Sophie Skelton and Richard Rankin, who play Brianna Randall and Roger Wakefield respectively, about what viewers can expect going into season 7.

When quizzed about whether there are still going to be shocks and surprises in store for fans who know the books, Skelton said: “Definitely. That’s one thing I think we’re really priding ourselves on now for Outlander and really leaning into it - the storylines aren’t necessarily the expected ones."

She continued: "So whether you’ve read the books or not, you’re all on a level playing field. We’re gonna play with your emotions and take you on a bit of rollercoaster ride. So everyone’s in the same boat. You’re in for a rough ride.”

It's not the first time it's been revealed that the new season won't stick strictly close to the book material. Executive producer Maril Davis previously also revealed that fans shouldn't expect to see a certain sex scene from the books in the new season.

She explained (via TVLine): "You know, in the book, it’s a little – and I love the books – but it was hard to imagine that scene being pulled off [on the TV show]."

But that doesn't mean there isn't a lot to look forward to in this new season - which will see the Frasers having to reckon with a new life through the American Revolution. After the shock season 6 finale, which saw Claire arrested for Malva Christie's murder, all eyes are on the premiere to see just how the season will pick up from where it left off.

As well as Skelton and Rankin reprising their roles for season 7, some other returning faces obviously include leads Caitríona Balfe as Claire Randall Fraser and Sam Heughan as Jamie Fraser, as well as John Bell as Young Ian and Mark Lewis Jones as Tom Christie, among others.

Additional reporting by Simon Button.

Outlander is available to stream on Starz in the US and on Lionsgate+ in the UK. You can buy Diana Gabaldon's books on Amazon.

