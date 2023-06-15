The television series hasn't typically shied away from the sexual elements of Diana Gabaldon's novels , but one encounter between Claire (Caitríona Balfe) and Jamie Fraser (Sam Heughan) was deemed too difficult to stage.

An executive producer for steamy period drama Outlander has commented on why a memorable intimate scene from the books was cut from the screen adaptation.

The moment in question is featured in the seventh Outlander book – titled An Echo in the Bone – and finds the couple in a secluded outdoor setting, where they begin to feel a bit frisky.

In a surprising change of pace, they decide not to have sex, but rather to pleasure themselves in front of each other. Executive producer Maril Davis has told fans they shouldn't expect to see that depicted in the show.

"Some of it was a location thing," she explained (via TVLine). "You know, in the book, it’s a little – and I love the books – but it was hard to imagine that scene being pulled off [on the TV show].

"And if you see our sets... it’s just not a possibility. That wasn’t happening."

From those comments, it sounds as if there was simply no viable way to film the scene tastefully, while preserving the dignity of the actors involved. But Davis added that there are plenty of other things for viewers to look forward to in Outlander season 7.

"Thinking this could be our last season, we had tried to smush as much stuff in as possible," she said. "I’m actually pretty impressed with the writers, because it feels seamless this season."

Outlander was ultimately renewed for an eighth season, which is to be its last, while a prequel is also in development.

