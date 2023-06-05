Heughan hyped up the new season in a promo posted to the show's Twitter account, in which he and co-stars including Caitriona Balfe and Richard Rankin teased what fans can expect.

With just days to go until Outlander season 7 debuts, Jamie star Sam Heughan has teased that this season will be the show's "best yet".

Balfe said that this season is "ramping up", while Rankin teased that it is "so action-packed". Other words used to preview the season included "bigger", "epic" and "betrayal", while the arrival of new characters was also teased.

Meanwhile, Sophie Skelton said that the new season is "so different" from previous outings, and that it's "like a brand-new Outlander". You can watch the full promo here.

This new season of Outlander will be the show's penultimate instalment, as an eighth and final season has already been confirmed.

The final season will then be followed by a prequel series called Outlander: Blood of My Blood, which will focus on the relationship between Jamie's parents Brian Fraser and Ellen MacKenzie.

In the meantime, the seventh season of the show will be based on Diana Gabaldon's An Echo in the Bone, and two first-look clips have already teased good news for Jamie and Claire.

The season's official synopsis says: "Following the harrowing events of season six, Jamie and Young Ian race to rescue Claire before she’s tried and wrongfully convicted for the murder of Malva Christie but their mission is complicated by the beginning of a geopolitical firestorm: The American Revolution has arrived.

"In the seventh season of Outlander, Jamie, Claire, and their family are caught in the violent birth pains of an emerging nation as armies march to war and British institutions crumble in the face of armed rebellion.

"The land the Frasers call home is changing – and they must change with it. In order to protect what they’ve built, the Frasers have to navigate the perils of the Revolutionary War. They learn that sometimes to defend what you love, you have to leave it behind.

"As the conflict draws them out of North Carolina and into the heart of this fight for independence, Jamie, Claire, Brianna, and Roger are faced with impossible decisions that have the potential to tear their family apart."

