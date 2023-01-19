It was announced on Tuesday (17th January 2023) that he was in the running for this year's Rising Star Award , alongside Emma Mackey, Aimee Lou Wood, Naomi Ackie and Sheila Atim.

The BAFTA Film Awards nominations for 2023 have been announced, and Peaky Blinders star Daryl McCormack has found himself up for not one, but two acting categories this year.

However, today it was revealed that he is also nominated in the Leading Actor category, for his role opposite Dame Emma Thompson in Good Luck to You, Leo Grande.

The announcement was made by Marvel star Hayley Atwell and Ted Lasso star Toheeb Jimoh, and RadioTimes.com caught up exclusively with both of them to discuss this year's nominees.

Daryl McCormack and Dame Emma Thompson in Good Luck to You, Leo Grande. Searchlight Pictures/20th Century Studios

Atwell, who was also on the judging panel to determine the Rising Star nominees, said of McCormack's double nomination: "I remember when his name came up. I know Emma, I’ve worked with her, and it was amazing that in that process it was a very short shoot.

"Daryl came in quite late to the process of it and so didn't have much time to prepare and there he is opposite Dame Emma. And knowing the context of that and how he so beautifully, graciously held his own with such dignity in that role, and presence - I was really moved by it and really blown away. So he's so deserving to be up there twice."

Hayley Atwell and Toheeb Jimoh at the BAFTA nominations announcement. David M. Benett/Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/Getty Images

Meanwhile, RadioTimes.com also asked Atwell about the eclectic list of nominees this year, to which she said: "Eclectic’s a great word.

"I've said it so many times today, it feels very true that this year it’s a representation of the variety that audiences want, and that they want the big spectacles - the joyous outbursts of things like Everything Everywhere All at Once, a bit to the left, maybe some more on the side, whatever that incredible, ambitious piece is.

"And equally, they're interested in intimate dramas, whether that be Good Luck to You, Leo Grande, or Tár, perhaps more the character studies. Cinema is thriving."

Jimoh agreed with Atwell, adding: "It's booming. We’re back."

McCormack played the role of Isiah Jesus in seasons 5 and 6 of Peaky Blinders, before also starring in series and films including The Wheel of Time, Bad Sisters and Pixie.

This year's BAFTA Film Awards nominations are led by All Quiet on the Western Front, which has been chosen in a staggering 14 categories, while The Banshees of Inisherin and Everything Everywhere All at Once both come in second with 10 nominations each.

The EE BAFTA Film Awards 2023 will take place on Sunday 19th February 2023. Check out more of our Film coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

