Stone is given the role of a lifetime as Bella Baxter – a woman brought back from the dead in an experiment by an eccentric Scottish scientist, who then goes on a surreal journey of self-discovery packed with surprises, humour and the full gamut of emotions.

Stone is joined in the cast by a number of other big names – with Willem Dafoe and Mark Ruffalo in particular both also earning great acclaim for their performances – so read on for everything you need to know about the Poor Things cast.

Poor Things cast: Full list of actors and characters in Yorgos Lanthimos film

Below you can find the main cast members and characters in Poor Things. Read on for more info about who they are and where you've seen the actors before.

Emma Stone as Bella Baxter / Victoria Blessington

Mark Ruffalo as Duncan Wedderburn

Willem Dafoe as Dr Godwin "God" Baxter

Ramy Youssef as Max McCandles

Jerrod Carmichael as Harry Astley

Christopher Abbott as Alfie Blessington

Kathryn Hunter as Madame Swiney

Margaret Qualley as Felicity

Hanna Schygulla as Martha Von Kurtzroc

Vicki Pepperdine as Mrs Prim

Suzy Bemba as Toinette

Tom Stourton as Steward

Wayne Brett as Priest

Carminho as Fado Singing Woman

Jerskin Fendrix as Lisbon Restaurant Musician

Emma Stone plays Bella Baxter

Who is Bella Baxter? A young woman brought back to life from the brink of death by the brilliant, daring scientist Dr Godwin Baxter.

What else has Emma Stone been in? Stone's first major role came in the hit teen comedy Superbad in 2007, after which she soon become one of the biggest rising stars of her generation with key roles in films such as Zombieland, Easy A, Crazy Stupid Love and The Help before achieving even more fame by playing Gwen Stacy opposite Andrew Garfield in The Amazing Spider-Man films.

She has since become one of Hollywood's most reliable star and was Oscar nominated for her supporting roles in Birdman and The Favourite, as well as winning Best Actress for La La Land and appearing in lead roles in Battle of the Sexes and Cruella. On the small screen she's had starring roles in Netflix series Maniac and more recently in The Curse.

Mark Ruffalo plays Duncan Wedderburn

Who is Duncan Wedderburn? A slick and debauched lawyer who immediately takes a fancy to Bella and persuades her to accompany him on a European tour – on which he hopes they will marry.

What else has Mark Ruffalo been in? Ruffalo is best known to a mainstream audience for his role as Bruce Banner/ The Incredible Hulk in the MCU, while he has appeared in major roles in a string of critically acclaimed films such as You Can Count on Me, In the Cut, Collateral, Zodiac, Shutter Island and Dark Waters.

He has also been nominated for three Oscars for Best Supporting Actor for his roles in The Kids Are All Right, Foxcatcher and Spotlight, while other film credits include 13 Going on 30, Just Like Heaven, Now You See Me, and Bong Joon'ho's hotly antipated sci-fi film Mickey 17, which is scheduled for release later this year.

On the small screen he's been seen in The Beat, I Know This Much Is True and All the Light We Cannot See.

Willem Dafoe plays Dr Godwin "God" Baxter

Willem Dafoe plays Dr. Godwin 'God' Baxter. Searchlight Pictures

Who is Dr Godwin "God" Baxter? An eccentric and lonely Scottish scientist whose latest experiment is the creation of Bella Baxter – whom he is very protective of.

What else has Willem Dafoe been in? A major name in Hollywood for several decades, Dafoe has had memorable roles in a wealth of films such as To Live and Die in LA, The Last Temptation of Christ, Mississippi Burning, Wild at Heart, The English Patient, American Psycho, Antichrist, John Wick, The Florida Project, The Lighthouse, Nightmare Alley, and The Northman, while he famously played supervillain Norman Osborn / Green Goblin in Sam Raimi's Spider-Man trilogy.

He has also had roles in numerous Wes Anderson films, including The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou, The Grand Budapest Hotel, The French Dispatch and Asteroid City.

Ramy Youssef plays Max McCandles

Ramy Youssef plays Max McCandles. Searchlight Pictures

Who is Max McCandles? A young student of Godwin's who is invited into his home and becomes entranced by Bella.

What else has Ramy Youssef been in? Youssef is a comedian and actor best known as the star and creator of the sitcom Ramy, with other small screen credits including roles in See Dad Run and Mr Robot.

This is his most major film role to date following a minor appearance in Don't Worry He Won't Get Far on Foot and a voice role in Disney's Wish.

Jerrod Carmichael plays Harry Astley

Jerrod Carmichael plays Harry Astley. Searchlight Pictures

Who is Harry Astley? A mysterious man Bella meets on a ship during her sojourn with Wedderburn.

What else has Jerrod Carmichael been in? Also a successful standup comedian, Carmichael has previously appeared in films such as Bad Neighbours, The Disaster Artist, Transformers: The Last Night and Mid90s.

Christopher Abbott plays Alfie Blessington

Who is Alfie Blessington? An unpleasant aristocratic man who is closely linked with Bella's mysterious past before she was brought back to life.

What else has Christopher Abbott been in? Abbott has has memorable roles in a number of acclaimed, often independent, movies with key credits including Martha Marcy May Marlene, A Most Violent Year, James White, It Comes at Night, First Man, Possessor and Sanctuary.

On TV, he had a recurring role in Girls, played main roles in The Sinner and Catch-22, and, more recently, played a key part in Apple TV+ thriller The Crowded Room.

Kathryn Hunter plays Madame Swiney

Who is Madame Swiney? The proprietor of a brothel where Bella briefly finds work.

What else has Kathryn Hunter been in? A prolific stage actor, Hunter's most prominent screen roles include playing Arabella Figg in the Harry Potter films, Eedy Karn in acclaimed Star Wars spinoff Andor, and as the Three Witches in Joel Coen’s The Tragedy of Macbeth.

Margaret Qualley plays Felicity

Who is Felicity? Baxter's latest experiment, who he brings to life after Bella departs with Wedderburn.

What else has Margaret Qualley been in? Qualley rose to fame for playing the key role of Jill Garvey on hit TV show The Leftovers, and has since accrued several prominent big screen credits including The Nice Guys, Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood and Stars at Noon.

On TV, she had a key role in Fosse/Verdon and the main part in Maid – which also starred her real-life mother Andie MacDowell.

Poor Things is released in UK cinemas on Friday 12th January 2024. Check out more of our Film coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

