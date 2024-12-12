The new season will mark Brittney’s final turn at the helm of the series.

Brittney took over the reins from James Norton as the show’s leading man in 2019, but announced he was stepping back from his role in 2023 to focus on new projects.

He said in a statement at the time: "I've had the most incredible time playing Will Davenport for the last five years. I got to solve crimes with my best friend, and work with the best cast and crew I could ever ask for.

"I’ll miss it more than anything. But it’s time for the baton to be passed, as it once was to me, and I’m so excited for Rishi to join the Grantchester family."

Robson Green and Rishi Nair. ITV

Rishi Nair (Hollyoaks, Count Abdulla) will be joining the cast as new charismatic vicar Alphy Kotteram.

Speaking to Radio Times magazine about the new season 9 cast members, Green previously said: "After [Geordie and Alphy] first meet, Geordie’s wife Cathy (played by Kacey Ainsworth) asks him what he’s like, and he says, 'He’s got a good right hook, and that’s all I know.' So that’s the 'in' for the episode.

"Mrs C (played by Tessa Peake-Jones) refers to him as 'a swarthy gentleman, not from these climes', so we deal with that."

He continued: "This whole peaceful, hospitable village is flipped on its side as people’s true thoughts and feelings are laid out on the table. This new energy has entered the village."

Nair, who will be the third actor to co-lead the series opposite Green, said of his new role: "I'm absolutely thrilled to be joining Grantchester. The welcome and support I've received from everyone has been overwhelming."

He continued: "The success of the show and the reason we are here for a ninth season is a testament to all the people that have previously worked on it.

"I'm really excited to get started and cannot wait for the Grantchester fans to meet Alphy and to see all that's in store for him."

Alongside Green and Brittney, other returning cast members in season 9 include Al Weaver as Leonard Finch, Charlotte Ritchie as Bonnie, Tessa Peake-Jones as Mrs C, Kacey Ainsworth as Cathy Keating, Oliver Dimsdale as Daniel Marlowe, Nick Brimble as Jack Chapman, Bradley Hall as DC Larry Peters and Melissa Johns as Miss Scott.

Grantchester season 9 will begin airing on ITV1 on Wednesday 8th January 2025 at 9pm.



