Ahead of its release, Driver and his co-stars Penelope Cruz and Shailene Woodley chatted exclusively to RadioTimes.com about the film, and we asked him if the fact that the project had been so long in the works made it an extra enticing prospect.

"I think it's a cherry on top, but I don't know it's something that makes its way into the day-to-day shooting," he explained.

“I’ve had the luxury of working on a lot of things that have been long-gestating with directors – passion projects of theirs.

"I did this movie, The Man Who Killed Don Quixote, with Terry Gilliam, and this movie Silence, with Martin Scorsese, which he tried to make for a long time.

"I just did this thing [Megalopolis] with Francis Ford Coppola that he tried to... that he showed me notes that he made about the movie 40 years ago, and now it's just now being done."

He added that although he was sure there was a "subconscious pressure to it", he feels like that regardless of what film he's working on, but he did explain a little why he reckons he is so drawn to interesting projects from big-name auteurs.

"Mostly I think, you know, it's going to be unique," he said. "It probably won't be commercial, but it will be something that has that....it will probably be something that has longevity and [is] interesting.”

