Naru's existence is changed forever when a deadly creature from another world lands nearby and begins to wreak an unworldly level of havoc. However, Naru has her own killer skillset to take on the Predator.

Fans of the Predator franchise certainly found a treat with Prey . 10 Cloverfield Lane director Dan Trachtenberg delivered a thriller set in the Great Plains of North America in the 18th century and centred the film on the Native American warrior Naru, played by Amber Midthunder.

As Prey's ending delivers violence and twists, can we expect a sequel to Prey? RadioTimes.com has all you need to know about a potential future film. But be warned, there are spoilers ahead.

Get exclusive film newsletters from our award-winning editorial team Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Will there be a Prey 2?

A sequel to Prey has yet to be confirmed by 20th Century Studios.

The first film was released on Disney Plus in the UK and Hulu in the US in early August 2022.

However, it seems director Dan Trachtenberg is considering further instalments following Prey.

On the prospect of sequels, the director told TimeOut: "There are a lot of exciting ideas for what could be next for the franchise.

"The things that most excite me are the boldest swings and I think there's scope to do other things that haven't been done before."

When could a potential Prey 2 be released?

If there is a Prey sequel, we would expect it at the earliest of 2024.

Well, considering that Prey was first announced in 2020, then filmed, edited and released in 2022, we would expect at least two years from the confirmation of a sequel.

Who could return for a Prey sequel?

The following Prey cast members could return as their characters survived the film.

Amber Midthunder as Naru

Michelle Thrush as Aruka

Julian Black Antelope as Chief Kehetu

We can't imagine there would be a sequel to Prey without the return of its heroine Naru, played by Amber Midthunder.

Naru (Amber Midthunder) fighting the Predator in Prey. Photo by David Bukach

Unless the action moves entirely away from the setting of Prey, we fully expect Naru to return.

When asked by RadioTimes.com whether she would consider returning for a sequel, Midthunder commented on how much she "enjoyed" working on Prey – suggesting she would not be opposed to a return.

Meanwhile, Naru's mother Aruka and her chief, Chief Kehetu, were alive at the end of the film too, as Naru warned her community that they would need to flee the coming dangers – from colonisers and potentially other alien predators.

What would the Prey sequel be about?

Amber Midthunder as Naru in Prey. Photo by David Bukach

Well, the animated end credits, which depict much of the action from the film, end with an ominous moment that suggests further action to come.

The final images see Naru standing with her community but then from above, there are seen three ships belonging to the alien Predators, suggesting an even great danger has emerged – perhaps even looking for the Predator that Naru killed.

However, we should likely expect the unexpected should a Prey sequel come about, considering director Dan Trachtenberg's comments on taking the Predator franchise to new places.

What could we see next? Could we see further connections to the other Predator films?

Prey is available on Disney Plus – sign up to Disney Plus for £7.99 a month or £79.90 a year now. Check out more of our Movies coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.