The film essentially serves as a prequel to the other films, following the very first instance of the Predator arriving on Earth as he terrorises a Native American tribe in 1719.

There have been numerous entries in the Preadator franchise since the first film was released back in 1987 – but upcoming film Prey is quite unlike any of those previous movies.

Read on for everything you need to know about Prey, including when and where you can watch it, cast details and a look at the trailer.

Prey release date

Somewhat surprisingly, Prey will not be playing in cinemas at all – instead going straight to streaming.

In the UK, it will be released as a Hulu original film on the Star hub on Disney Plus, arriving on the streamer on Friday 5th August 2022.

Prey plot

The film takes place in the Predator universe but crucially before any of the previous films in the franchise – with the action unfolding in 1719 as the iconic monster makes his first trip to Earth to hunt a Comanche tribe.

The official synopsis reads: "Naru, a skilled female warrior, fights to protect her tribe against one of the first highly-evolved Predators to land on Earth."

Prey cast

Prey stars a cast made up of Native American actors Disney Plus

Most of the cast is made up of Native American performers, with the lead role of Naru going to Legion star Amber Midthunder.

Elsewhere there are key roles for Dakota Beavers (in his film debut), Stormee Kipp (Sooyii), Michelle Thrush (Tin Star) and Julian Black Antelope (Tribal).

And the role of the Predator itself is played by former professional basketball player Dane DiLiegro, whose previous screen credits include episodes of The Walking Dead and American Horror Stories.

Prey trailer

You can check out a trailer for the film below – which gives a thrilling preview of the battle Naru faces.

Prey is available on Disney Plus from Friday 5th August 2022

