Also featuring two HP Lovecraft adaptations, the series will star the likes of Rupert Grint (Harry Potter franchise) and Shadow and Bone's Ben Barnes.

From the mind of Guillermo del Toro comes a brand new horror anthology series on Netflix , with eight "chilling" stories, two of which are penned by del Toro himself.

The teaser trailer was released in June 2022, showing a series of disturbing, gothic images, including a dead woman's hands clutching a bouquet of dried flowers in her coffin, and worms wriggling in the freshly dug earth by a grave.

Read on for everything you need to know about the Cabinet of Curiosities.

When is Cabinet of Curiosities released?

Cabinet of Curiosities will be released later this year on Netflix.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Cabinet of Curiosities cast

Rupert Grint Getty

Headed up by the Crimson Peak director Guillermo del Toro, the start-studded cast includes Crispin Glover, Kate Micucci, Eric André, Charlyne Yi, Ismael Cruz Cordova, Ben Barnes, Rupert Grint, and Kevin Keppy (whose onscreen role is billed as "Corpse").

The official synopsis reads: "The maestro of horror - Guillermo Del Toro - presents eight blood-curdling tales of horror. This anthology of sinister stories is told by some of today’s most revered horror creators, including the directors of The Babadook, Splice, Mandy, and many more."

Is there a trailer for Cabinet of Curiosities?

You can watch the teaser trailer for Cabinet of Curiosities here.

The trailer comprises of a series of gruesome images, with only a glimpse of a cast member (Ben Barnes) close to the end of the clip.

Check out our Drama hub for more news, interviews and features or find something to watch with our TV guide.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.