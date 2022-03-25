How to watch Nightmare Alley – is it streaming?

Adapted from the 1946 novel of the same name – which was previously made into an excellent 1947 picture – the neo-noir follows Bradley Cooper's drifter Stan Carlisle as he ingratiates himself with a carnival troupe before deciding to go off on his own.

The last time a Guillermo del Toro film was up for Best Picture at the Oscars it went away with the top prize – and while it seems unlikely that Nightmare Alley will follow in the footsteps of The Shape of Water, there's no doubt the Mexican director has crafted another terrific film.

Only, things don't quite go according to plan for Stan, and after a meeting with Cate Blanchett's psychologist Lilith Ritter he soon finds himself spiraling further and further out of control.

Boasting a starry supporting cast and all the brilliant world-building we've come to expect from del Toro over the years, the film has caught the eye of many fans and critics during awards season, with special praise reserved for the stunning visuals.

if you haven't had the chance to see what the fuss is all about, we have all the details below about how you can watch Nightmare Alley.

Get exclusive film newsletters from our award-winning editorial team Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

How to watch Nightmare Alley online

Although it was only released in cinemas a couple of months ago, Nightmare Alley is already available to watch for free in your own home – provided you're a subscriber to Disney Plus or Virgin TV Go.

Del Toro's film was added to both platforms earlier in March and can therefore be watched at no extra cost beyond the usual monthly subscription fee.

Is Nightmare Alley available to rent on premium VOD platforms?

Photo by Kerry Hayes.© 2021 20th Century Studios

If you don't fancy becoming a subscriber to Disney Plus or Virgin TV Go but are still hoping to catch the film in the near future, then for now your best bet is to purchase it digitally.

A range of premium VOD platforms – including Amazon Prime Video, Microsoft, Apple TV, and Sky Store – are offering fans the chance to own the film at a price of £9.99, or £11.99 if you're after the HD version.

When is the Nightmare Alley DVD and Blu-ray release date?

If you'd rather get your hands on a physical copy of the film then you're in luck – Nightmare Alley has already been released on DVD and Blu-Ray, as of Monday 21st March 2022.

Advertisement

The film is available to purchase from a number of retailers including HMV and Amazon – with prices generally coming in at around £9.99 for DVD and £14.99 for Blu-Ray.